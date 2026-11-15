For second time in three games, a big win for the Lions was overshadowed by a potentially bigger loss.

The Lions saw star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson go down with a potentially serious knee injury early in their rout of the Patriots Sunday in Germany. Celebrating a sack as he often does at the end of the Patriots' opening drive, Hutchinson leapt into the air and twisted his right knee upon landing.

He went down clutching his knee, eventually got to his feet and limped off the field. He did not return. Dan Campbell said after the Lions' 35-10 win that that the Lions will "know more when we get back in the States."

"But anytime you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate that he is, he's a captain of ours, that doesn't make things easy," said Campbell. "But I thought guys stepped up in his wake and showed up for us today and helped us out."

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye injured his ankle on the same play and was also done for the day. The Lions feasted on backup quarterback Tommy DeVito from that point on.

Two weeks ago in their win over the Vikings, the Lions lost All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell to a serious neck injury that left him motionless on the field. He was eventually carted off the field on a backboard and remains in the hospital in recovery.

Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury two years ago when he fractured his tibia and fibula. That injury, unlike the one he suffered Sunday, was to his left leg. It was clear in that case when Hutchinson was carted off the field in an air cast that he would be done for the year.

In this case, the Lions are hoping for a better outcome.

"Any time you lose a player like that and you don't know the entirety of it -- but knowing Hutch for who he is, he doesn't stay down long -- it hurts a little bit," Campbell said. "But as far as the game was concerned, our guys stepped up and finished, man. We stayed strong. This is the second time this has happened and our guys have responded in a tough situation and didn't bat any eye. We just went back to work, and that's not an easy thing to do. But no, certainly you don't want to know that a player like that is down."