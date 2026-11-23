He went home to Florida, then came home to Detroit. Stepping off the bus outside Ford Field Sunday morning, Alex Anzalone was juiced-up more than normal for a regular season game. And running out of the tunnel to a chorus of boos with the visiting Buccaneers, "it was definitely different," Anzalone said, "but it was fun."

"That was the first game in a while that I’ve been, like, really excited for. Just a little extra, not motivation, because I don’t need validation. I already know I’m a good player, so it’s not like I need to play well against my former team," he said. "It’s just excitement."

A pillar of the Lions' rebuild, Anzalone came to Detroit with Dan Campbell from New Orleans. Over five formative years, he shaped his career and helped reshaped the Lions' reputation. Anzalone was an unproven, injury-prone linebacker when he arrived in 2021. They were the Same Old Lions.

By the time he left -- and he preferred to stay -- Anzalone was a five-time captain and one of the steadier linebackers in the league and the Lions were two-time division champs and a contender in the NFC. In the locker room after the Lions dispatched the Bucs on Sunday, Alim McNeill was discussing his former teammate. It was posed to McNeill, who arrived the same year as Anzalone, that No. 34 was one of the pivotal pieces in Detroit's rise.

"He was the piece!" said McNeill.

If Anzalone was expecting to feel the love in his return, in some ways he did. His direct interactions with the fans before and after the game were positive, he said. During the game was a different story. Each time Anzalone made a tackle and his name was announced to the crowd, the fans booed.

Yeah, he was surprised, "because it was mostly good interaction — ain’t that right, Trot?" Anzalone said, turning to fellow Bucs linebacker Josiah Trotter for confirmation. (Trotter agreed.) "So it was a little shocking. Everyone was like, 'We love you!!' And then, boo."

Asked if he had any theories for the reaction, other than simply wearing the enemy's colors, Anzalone shrugged and said, "Maybe they just don’t — fans don’t know what they don’t know. So that’s just the way it goes."

Anzalone wasn't offended, for the record, even taking to X after the game to say, "All love Detroit ... The boos and all." And the boos felt performative more than personal, one of those routines that gained steam as it went. It was tribal more than anything else. McNeill was among those surprised. He felt like Anzalone deserved better, but so it goes for any intruder in the den.

No, Anzalone's tenure with the Lions didn't end on the best of terms. He had a brief hold-in during training camp last summer as he angled for an extension, ultimately settling for a slight raise in the final year of his deal. He was disappointed, and a little disgruntled, that the organization didn't want to pay him after extending other veterans on the roster. He felt like he had earned the same reward. He never aired anyone out, and he was loyal to Campbell to the end, but Anzalone made some remarks on social media that rubbed fans the wrong way.

It's a business. Anzalone gets it. He knew the Lions were tight on cap space as they budgeted for new deals for Jack Campbell, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta, but still hoped to work something out after last season. It wasn't meant to be. Brad Holmes and the Lions decided to get younger (and cheaper) at linebacker, and are still working on deals for Branch and LaPorta after extending Gibbs and Campbell.

"I talked to them during exit meetings, Brad told me that they didn’t know where they were gonna allocate money because Sam got hurt, Branch got hurt. I knew they were gonna extend Jack. But come free agency, I didn’t get a phone call. That was kind of the disappointing part, not even a phone call or an offer," Anzalone said. "Just silence. And really, the fans shouldn’t be booing me because Chicago offered me the most amount of money and I said no."

Ben Johnson and the Bears wanted to bring Anzalone to a new side of the North, offering him a three-year deal. Anzalone was happy to head home on a two-year, $17 million deal with the Buccaneers. He and his wife Lindsey, who's from the Tampa Bay area, met during their time at the University of Florida and have made their offseason home in Tampa for the duration of Anzalone's career. They became a family in Detroit, with the arrival of their son in 2021 and daughters in 2023 and 2026.

The family stayed in Florida for Anzalone's return to Ford Field. It became another frustrating loss in a frustrating season for the Bucs, who entered Sunday with the top rushing offense, top rushing defense and most takeaways in the NFL and a record of 3-6. Now they're 3-7. The Lions dulled Tampa's strengths as the game wore on, taking care of the ball and imposing their will on the ground.

Jared Goff, the other pillar who arrived in 2021, was the difference. He fired two touchdowns and darts all over the field against a defense that had given him fits in their last two meetings. He even flashed some mobility while being sacked just once. It might have been twice if not for a clear hold that went uncalled on Goff's first touchdown pass when Anzalone was all but tackled by Sione Vaki on a blitz.

"I beat him right away and then just felt him tackle me from behind," Anzalone said.

Anzalone wound up at Goff's feet as Goff ripped a strike to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone to cap off a 90-yard drive that gave the Lions a 7-0 lead. They didn't look back. Anzalone was furious on the field, pleading his case with the officials. They said they didn't see it. They told him later that "they re-watched it at halftime and they’re like, 'Yeah, we should’ve called it.'"

"Whatever," Anzalone shrugged. "Thanks."

It's been that kind of year for Tampa, good but not good enough, competitive but not where it counts. The only consolation for the Bucs is that they're still just two games back in the NFC South.

"The division’s in reach," Anzalone said. "We’re kind of out of mulligans at this point, but we just said it (in the locker room): We have too good of a team to have a 3-7 record. But your record says who you are, and you just gotta live with it and roll with it."