Tyleik Williams was always a 3-tech, positioned between guards and tackles like Alim McNeill. Then the Lions parted ways with D.J. Reader and Roy Lopez. Now Williams is a nose tackle, the mammoth in the middle taking on centers, guards and often both at once.

"We talked about it (before the draft)," said Williams. "They said, can I play both? I played a few snaps in college when we jumped a front or something, but I’ve never been a primary nose. But I think it fits my style anyway. I’m a quicker big dude, so I think it’s hard to prepare for because most noses aren’t twitched up like that. It’s a good position for me."

Life in the A gap is not for the faint of heart. The work is grimy and unglamorous. The job is thankless, but it must be done. Last year, Reader and Lopez accounted for 327 snaps in the A gap on Detroit's defense. The next closest player was McNeill, with 40. Williams played four.

The Lions wanted to juice up their interior pass rush in the offseason. They prioritized speed over mass. Reader and Lopez are stout players, but they were space-eaters for the Lions more than playmakers, Reader in particular. Williams is a load himself. He played last year at 335 lbs. The Lions told him to come back this year at 325. After a brief weight crisis in the offseason, Williams dropped about 50 pounds ahead of spring workouts -- cutting out sandwiches and breads helped -- and hit his goal.

He's not just leaner, but stronger. He said at the start of camp that he was "moving way faster, more fluid. I have natural athletic ability and now it’s, like, times 10 with the weight off of me ... It’s not even comparable to last year. I’ve had a couple (good) days, bunch more pass rush stuff going on. It’s helped me tremendously, because I think I got the run stuff down, for sure."

Nine games into year two, Williams has played 113 snaps in the A gap, by far the most on Detroit's defense. (The next-closest player is Levi Onwuzurike, with 35.) He still gets plenty of work in the B gap, too, but Williams has embraced his role as the nose. He said he realized pretty early in camp that the position fit his body type and play style, and that he "got comfortable" around the Bills game in Week 2, "like, 'OK, I can do this. It’s not as hard as I thought it was going to be.'"

The adjustment for Williams wasn't so much all the extra bodies -- "that's me, I'm always trying to take on double teams" -- as it was the techniques: "You get different blocks at the position, so I just had to see those blocks and put them in my mind," he said. Now that he knows they're coming, he's starting to make more plays.

Here he is last week against the Patriots, dropping to one knee to eat a double team, then popping up and stuffing a run.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week that when he watches Williams, "I'm seeing one of the best nose tackles in the NFL right now. And things may not show up on the stat sheet, but just turn on the tape and show me where an offensive lineman blocks him one-on-one and has success. Rarely to never."

"And credit to him," said Sheppard, "because he does have a lot more in his toolbox, a lot more in his arsenal where he could be saying, 'Oh, I need more pass rush.' He's never done that. He's taken advantage of his ops. He knows where we need him for us to play collectively at a high level, and he's doing it.

"Now, are we going to try to find more plays for him? Absolutely. He's one of our better players right now. Not just with him, with everybody: If you show and prove that you can help us, we try to expand the role."

Williams' emergence comes at a critical time for the Lions. With Aidan Hutchinson out for the season, everyone on the defensive line has to level up. The interior has a chance to become the strength of Detroit's front seven, particularly Williams and McNeill playing side by side. The tandem looks a lot different than last year when McNeill wasn't himself coming off a torn ACL and Williams was playing mostly as his backup once McNeill got back on the field.

Now they're becoming one of the better interior duos in the league. Asked if he can feel himself getting better at the nose, Williams said, "Hell yeah. Definitely. I’m getting more comfortable, more familiar with the position. Different philosophy than 3-tech, but I think this is my position, for sure."

Campbell echoed Sheppard when asked about Williams and said, "I don’t think anybody’s playing better at that position than he is right now. So, you put he and Mac in there in the middle, man, they’re a force."

Dexter Lawrence remains the best nose tackle in the NFL. He's having another All-Pro-caliber season in his first year with the Bengals after being traded in the offseason from the Giants. Williams has a ways to go to get to that level, but he's certainly among the best young nose tackles in the league. Reader and Lopez, by the way, are having equally strong seasons for the Giants and Cardinals, respectively.

Campbell said the Lions figured Williams would thrive at the nose because "he’s flexible, he’s smart, he’s powerful, he’s explosive, he’s got great feet, he’s really got everything, he can get an edge in the pass game. So his body of work speaks for itself. These linemen we got up front can come off the ball pretty good, so you get to see these battles every day, and he’s just a handful, man.



"And I think one of the things that sometimes gets overlooked with him, he’s got all the physical attributes, but he’s smart, man," said Campbell, pointing to his head. "He studies the game, he knows his opponent, he can feel things, so he plays one step faster. He can find these little keys, he can smell things, man, his Spidey senses. He’s got that. And when you have the ability he’s got, and you have that, that makes it difficult on the opponents."

McNeill is playing at an All-Pro level at defensive tackle, leading all interior defenders in sacks and quarterback pressures. With two legs back beneath him, he's a certified game-wrecker. If Williams continues to up his game, the Lions have a path without Hutchinson. The two teams that played in the Super Bowl last season -- and the season before that, and the season before that -- were powered on the defensive line not by a superstar edge rusher, but by interior beasts.

Williams, 23, attributes a lot of his growth at nose tackle to Detroit's veteran defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers, who arrived last season. He said Rodgers reminds him of his D-line coach at Ohio State Larry Johnson: "He knows a lot, he's been (in the business) 30-something years, since before I was born. I think he’s a great coach, and he puts us in position to win." And Williams deserves plenty of credit himself.

"I didn’t play nose ever, so I think it’s promising what I’m gonna look like, s**t, down the road, next year, I think it’s going crazy," he said. "But right now I’m playing well."

Williams gave himself "a C, C+" for his performance as a rookie. Midway through year two, "I would say B, B-minus right now. I’ll be playing well, then I’ll miss a play or something. I just gotta be more consistent, and when I get those 1-on-1s I gotta win."

He pointed to a couple missed opportunities in recent wins over the Dolphins and Packers, where he beat his man off the ball with a quick move but failed to finish. On one play against Miami, Williams shed All-Pro center Aaron Brewer at the snap but couldn't quite fight through Brewer's hold to get home to the quarterback. He did draw the flag.

On another snap against the Packers, Williams ripped past the center but lost his footing just as he got to Jordan Love, who was able to dump off a pass to his running back. Williams pounded the turf in frustration after Love got away.

"Finishing those plays, then I think I’ll start grading myself higher," Williams said.

His biggest play of the Packers game might've come on a goal-line stand for the Lions on Green Bay's opening drive. On third down from the 3, Williams burst into the backfield, flushed Love from the pocket and forced an incomplete pass to the end zone as Love scrambled toward the sideline. The Packers missed the ensuing field goal in a game the Lions would win by three.

That's what interior pressure can do. That's how the Lions can win without Hutchinson. It will take the collective, including speedy rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard. And certainly, edge rushers D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore have to continue elevating their games. Wonnum is in the midst of a career year. Moore has four sacks in the last two games. But the 1-on-1 opportunities won't be as frequent without a vacuum on the other end of the defensive line.

McNeill has earned an A thus far. Same for Detroit's defense in the last five games, over which time the Lions have allowed the fewest points in the NFL. They have what it takes to stop the run. If Williams can keep pushing his grade toward McNeill's, the Lions can start talking about making a run.