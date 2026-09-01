Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative continues the conversation on mental health with another edition of our annual broadcast special. In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and National Suicide Prevention Month , all Audacy stations nationwide present the I’m Listening broadcast special, uniting listeners nationwide to support mental health awareness and advocacy.

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Starting Tuesday, September 8, stations across the country will feature artists, athletes, and mental health professionals in an honest and meaningful conversations about mental health. Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative is a year-round effort to show that talk has the power to save lives, culminating in an annual broadcast that shares personal stories, resources, and a safe space for the audience to connect and know they are not alone.

Carson Daly from the TODAY show and The Voice returns to host alongside Audacy Country’s Katie & Company host, Katie Neal. They will again be joined by psychologist, scientist, philanthropist and founder of The AAKOMA Project, Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christine Yu Moutier. Throughout the special we’ll also hear from artists including Kelly Clarkson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Shinedown, Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, and more.

You can listen to this year’s broadcast on your favorite Audacy station or on the free Audacy app. Check your local station schedule for broadcast times,

Since its launch, Audacy’s I’m Listening initiative has helped broaden the national conversation around mental health while raising more than $2 million in support of national and local organizations.