D.J. Reed won't make the same mistake twice.

A year after returning prematurely from a hamstring injury and playing well below his standard down the stretch, the Lions and their No. 1 corner will err on the side of caution with his injured hip. Reed is likely to miss his third straight game Sunday against the Bucs and his status for the Bears game on Thanksgiving remains "up in the air," he said.

"Probably not playing this week, but we’ll see," Reed said Wednesday. "But I’m progressing, I’m healing, and I’m gonna be fine. I’m just rehabbing."

Reed was playing his best football in two seasons in Detroit when he injured his hip breaking up a pass on fourth down late in their win over the Vikings three weeks ago. He admitted he was frustrated in the immediate aftermath, "just thinking of last year, playing well and then that’s when I hurt my hamstring." He needed a week to get over the setback mentally.

Physically, "honestly, everything’s (up) in the air right now," said Reed. "We’re just trying to hit top-end speeds, trying to make sure that I can run and cover and stay in front of people without it hurting, without it pulling. Just going day by day."

Reed said he's "moving pretty well" and doesn't think he'll have to go on injured reserve: "Just gotta get some kinks out and get back on the field, get confident, and that’s just going to take reps when I start practicing and getting back into it."

When Reed was injured last year, he said he thought he needed surgery when his hamstring "popped" and he was carted off the field in the Lions' Week 4 win over the Browns. He said Wednesday it was "a grade 2/slash 3" strain. He wound up missing just six games and returning less than two months later, but Reed wasn't close to the same player on the other side.

He was clearly compromised in coverage, missing his usual burst. He spent most of the final seven games a step or two behind top receivers. That's why, a year later, "I don’t want to rush it, especially because our defense is playing well, so I don’t want to be a hindrance," said Reed. "I just gotta be honest with myself and be honest with the trainers and coaches, to see if I’m ready to go, whenever that is."

Reed returned out of duty to his teammates last year, in the first season of a three-year, $48 million contract. In trying to help the team, he learned his lesson the hard way that he only made matters worse.

"When you get hurt, you obviously want to get back on the field as soon as possible. But I kind of under(estimated) the severity of a hamstring strain, especially a high grade one, because I’d never hurt my hamstring that bad. In hindsight, yes, I do feel like I came back early," he said. "So dealing with this right here, I want to make sure I definitely come back confident, healthy, and ready to play, compared to coming back not being myself. That’s just not smart. That’s not helping the team."

As well as Reed was playing at the time of his injury, Detroit's defense has continued to thrive without him. The Lions have allowed 21 points or fewer in every game of their five-game winning streak, albeit against several poor quarterbacks and limited offenses.

Still, the progress is real. The Lions went from allowing the most points per game (31.8) in the NFL over the first month of the season, to the fewest (14.4) since. The coverage in the secondary has been been cleaner and more connected. Reed said he's proud of the entire defense.

"Guys just continue to step up. It’s a next-man-up business. Roger (McCreary) is playing very well, Rock (Ya-Sin) played amazing last game, Chuck (Clark) is playing phenomenal, BB (Brian Branch) is playing great," said Reed.

And the Lions are expecting Kerby Joseph to make his season debut Sunday after missing more than a year with a chronic knee injury.

"That means a lot, man," said Reed. "He gets the ball. He gets turnovers, and turnovers win games, so definitely looking forward to getting Zupe back."

As for when the Lions get Reed back, December might be most likely. The team is 7-2 and playing well. Neither the Lions nor Reed would benefit from another premature return, even with a huge game looming on Thanksgiving.

"I definitely want to make sure I come back and I feel like myself," he said.