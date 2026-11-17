Dan Campbell doesn't do self-pity. He doesn't have time to wallow. He might not even know how. He's the last coach in the NFL who will publicly -- or privately -- bemoan injuries, bad luck, or the inevitable blows that every team absorbs every season. You can ask him about it all you want. He just won't go there.

What good would it do to complain? What message would it send to his players?

Campbell talked a lot Tuesday morning about the loss of Aidan Hutchinson, done for the season with a torn ACL. Most of all, he said he hates it for Hutchinson, two years removed from breaking his leg. Campbell said Detroit's defense can, and will, respond without its best player. He said they're "much better equipped" to do so now than when they lost Hutchinson in 2024.

Eventually, Campbell was pressed on the notion that it must be frustrating to know that the Lions' five best defensive players -- Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Alim McNeill, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph -- haven't played together in more than two years. When Hutchinson was healthy last year, McNeill was rehabbing a torn ACL. By the time McNeill returned, Joseph was done for the year with a knee injury. Then so was Branch with a torn Achilles.

Now that McNeill and Branch are back and Joseph is nearing his own return, Hutchinson and Campbell are out for the foreseeable future.

Campbell deflected the question at first, knowing that to indulge it would require feeling sorry for himself. He admitted that the "most frustrating" part of Hutchinson's injury last Sunday in Germany was learning the severity of it immediately after the "defense played their tails off without him."

"So when you find out, that's the most disappointing," Campbell said. "And at that point, you put it behind you immediately and say, 'What do we have in that room? What do we have on defense? How are we playing? What's the strength of what we have? Can we do this?' Absolutely we can do this. We will do it. This roster is built to be able to sustain these types of injuries.

"Does it hurt? Absolutely. It's just going to require more of other guys around him. It's going to require more offensively. It's going to require more on special teams. And we are capable of all that. It's about finding a way to win."

Then, Campbell was pressed further. Asked again about those five players so rarely being on the field at the same time -- and how difficult that must be to accept, knowing what the defense could look like with them -- Campbell decided he had heard enough. Calmly, he replied, "Well, I think there's times where if you're not careful, you lay in bed at night and you start thinking about all the what-ifs, and at some point you just become a miserable piece of s**t. And I'm not going to do it, man. We're not doing it."

"I refuse to look at it that way. Does it stink? It sure did in the moment. It's time to move on. We have to. And, what has happened with Jack Campbell and with Hutch now, will not be in vain. We can't allow it to. They got us to this point. So what are we going to do about it, man? Are we just going to let it go to waste? Or are we going to do something and pick up the slack?"

There would be no woebegone answer from the head coach. His words ensured instead: woe, be, gone.