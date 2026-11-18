The Lions could be caught in the emotional middle this week.

Coming off the high of their win in Germany, followed by the low of Aidan Hutchinson's injury, and a week out from a huge game against the Bears on Thanksgiving, there's a fear that the 3-6 Buccaneers could represent a trap game for Detroit Sunday at Ford Field.

"I don’t see that at all," Dan Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "Our guys are going to know exactly what’s coming in."

Despite their record, the Bucs are a game out of first place in the NFC South, and the only team in the division with a positive points differential. They're 3-2 since an 0-4 start, and nearly took down the Bears at Soldier Field two weeks ago. They're also coming off their bye, so they'll be rested and raring to go Sunday in Detroit.

"I go back to this: these are the Tampa Bay Bucs, man, and this is Todd Bowles," said Campbell. "Just turn on the tape, you tell me what it says. This is a physical group now, so there’s no way to have a trap game when you see a physical opponent coming in who’s going to try to smash your head up against the wall. We’ll be ready, there’s no escaping that."

The two teams know each other well. They played four times in the past three seasons, with each game decided in the fourth quarter. They've typically been low-scoring, smash-mouth affairs. That will likely hold this year. The Buccaneers boast the No. 1 rushing defense and the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL. And with Baker Mayfield questionable with a leg/foot injury, they will want the game played on the ground.

The Lions are happy to meet them there.

The Bucs also lead the NFL in takeaways (21), thanks to a league-leading 16 picks.

"It’s all over the tape," said Campbell. "They’re aggressive on defense, man, they set the tone there, and then offensively they've got no problem just freaking leaning on you and running gaps and wide zones and crack-backs and tempos and the whole thing."

Indeed, the Bucs have run the ball a staggering 38 times per game since the start of October. In back-to-back wins over the Panthers and Falcons, they ran 105 times for 582 yards. The didn't complete a single pass (and attempted just three) in the latter game in rainy conditions, and didn't care.

They're averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and surrendering just 3.5

"There’s going to be no secret (about who we're playing)," Campbell said. "Here’s the beauty of this one: we’ve played them so many times I feel like we know them inside and out. I know Todd Bowles, he knows us. This will be a physical, all-out battle and everything is about stopping the run or establishing it on both sides. That will be the key, and obviously taking care of the football."

The Lions, meanwhile, have smothered the run over their five-game winning streak. They haven't allowed a single team to rush for more than 81 yards or a single back to rush for more than 55 in that stretch. They haven't surrendered a rushing touchdown. They've allowed 3.4 yards per carry.

Sunday will be their biggest test yet.

They won't overlook it.