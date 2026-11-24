A couple days after Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL on one of his signature sack celebrations, Dan Campbell said he wasn't going to blow it out of proportion. He certainly wasn't going to tell his team to stop celebrating. He encourages his players to be themselves.

"I don't think we need to have some big PowerPoint and lesson about how to celebrate, how not to celebrate," Campbell said. "Guys, let's be smart. Understand what it is. Don't put yourself in jeopardy. Let's not do backflips. That would be one. Let's not do that."

And a few days after that, Jameson Williams front-flipped into the end zone -- and didn't exactly stick the landing -- while scoring a 57-yard touchdown in the Lions' win over the Buccaneers. Asked if he had any reaction to Williams' celebration, Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket, "Well, I said no backflips."

“Listen, I’ve got a million things going on," Campbell added, with the Lions preparing to play the Bears on Thursday. "We’re trying to get this stuff schemed up and make sure that we’re right with everything, but no, all good."

Campbell clearly isn't going to give the topic more oxygen than it's worth. When he was first asked about the celebration, and what was going through his head as Williams was spinning through the air, Campbell said, "Man, I’m so fired up on that touchdown."

"That was unbelievable. Well, it was believable. It happened," said Campbell. "But just the flow (of the play) itself. The line held on just long enough and then (Jared) Goff, man, stepped into that, took one right in the face and delivered a beautiful ball. Our guy is so tough. And Jamo, love the route, man, great finish, the eyes, he tracked it, he got it, and then he got in the end zone. So I was just fired up."