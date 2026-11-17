Dan Campbell won't overreact to what he views as a freak accident.

After Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL celebrating a sack in the Lions' win over the Patriots last Sunday, Campbell was asked Tuesday if he needs to have a discussion with his players about their celebrations moving forward.

"No, I don’t believe that. I think what happened speaks for itself," Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket. "We’re not talking to eight-year-olds here. And I’ll give you a story. I remember one time I made a big play and I freaking pumped my arm up and I’m pretty sure I tore my bicep, but I didn’t tell anybody. I was just excited. I just pumped my arm. It’s not like I — so if you say, 'Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic,' man, this game is built off of emotion. And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made — I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you gotta keep your head -- then you’re really becoming something you’re not."

Hutchinson suffered the injury on his signature celebration, leaping into the air and landing on both feet with his legs spread wide. His right knee buckled upon impact, but Campbell said the injury to Hutchinson is simply "one of those things that happened."

"I hate it, I know he hates it. But I mean, the number of moves that I’ve seen Hutch make and the number of plyometrics, explosive movements, the spins, the one leg lateral movements, lateral balances, I’m just like, it was one of those things, man," Campbell said. "I hate it. I think we all understand what it is, and let’s be smart, but no, I’m not gonna say, 'Nobody celebrates anymore.'"

As for the effect on the team, losing one of the best edge rushers in the NFL is a "gut punch" on a number of levels, said Campbell, especially two weeks after the team lost star linebacker Jack Campbell to a serious neck injury.

"Just because, very much like Jack, he’s such a phenomenal player, an impact player, but more importantly he’s an unbelievable teammate and he’s one of our captains," said Campbell. "It just stinks, man. It hits you. And I hate it for him, man, because he was on a heater. What a hell of a year he was having. He’s just improved every year and to come off the injury he had (in 2024). But I also know this, man: this guy will overcome this and he will come back better than he was, too. It’s just the way he is, it’s the way he’s wired, and he’ll come out better for this."