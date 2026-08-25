The Lions have unveiled their newest look.

The "Rivalries" uniform is here. It's a white jersey paired with white pants and the matte blue helmets that the Lions wear with their all-black uniform. DETROIT is written across the chest in Honolulu blue, above bold, black numbers.

Each team in the NFC North and AFC South is debuting its Rivalries uniform this season, to be worn in inter-division matchups. The Lions will wear theirs in Week 8 at home against the Vikings.

The description of the uniform is that it "takes a futuristic approach to Lions identity, pairing Honolulu blue with carbon-fiber-inspired numbers that nod to the city’s automotive and racing heritage. Lion-eye shoulder details reinforce the team’s ‘Defend the Den’ mentality."

The uniform will be included in the Lions' lineup for three years after introduction.