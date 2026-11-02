The Red Wings have a new look. It pays homage to the "history, community, and fabric of Detroit."

The Red Wings on Monday released their Hometown Remix jersey, with 'Hockeytown' written across the chest above the fabled winged wheel.

The new jersey is part of a league-wide release of alternates.

The Red Wings are currently in Florida for a back-to-back against the Panthers and Lightning starting Monday night.

They come home for games against the Golden Knights and Avalanche on Thursday and Saturday.