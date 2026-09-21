The Tigers will have a newly-named home in 2027.

Comerica Park is becoming Fifth Third Park, the club announced Monday, on the heels of a $12.3 billion merger in February by which Fifth Third Bank acquired Comerica Bank.

The Tigers' Triple-A affiliate, the Mud Hens, play at a similarly-named venue in Toledo called Fifth Third Field. There used to be another Fifth Third Field located in Dayton, OH, but it has since been renamed Day Air Ballpark.

The Tigers' High-A affiliate West Michigan Whitecaps used to play at Fifth Third Ballpark in Grand Rapids, but it has been named LMCU Ballpark since 2021.