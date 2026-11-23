

Doug Karsch and Khang open up the phone lines on a Victory Monday on 97.1 The Ticket to gauge how Detroit Lions fans feel with the team sitting at 8-2 on a six-game winning streak—especially after a double-digit cover against a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster featuring Vita Vea, Bucky Irving, and Chris Godwin. Looking ahead to Thursday's Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, Doug explains why beating Chicago would silence the skeptics.

