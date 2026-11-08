Jack Campbell isn't giving up on playing football again. Of course he isn't.

Per a pregame report Sunday from Melanie Collins on CBS, Jack Campbell "is determined to get back on this football field, telling Dan Campbell: 'Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.'"

"Are you surprised by anything from Jack? That’s Jack," Dan Campbell said after the Lions beat the Dolphins on Sunday with their All-Pro linebacker in their hearts. "Jack is all about, the goal in front of me and I’m gonna attack that goal, I’m gonna destroy that goal and I move on to the next thing. So ultimately, the way he’s wired, he will do any and everything it will take to overcome any perception of adversity. That’s the way he is."

Jack Campbell remains in the hospital after being carted off the field last Sunday with a neck injury that left him motionless for several minutes on the field. Last we heard from Jack, he has full movement in his lower body and is regaining movement in his upper body.

Dan Campbell visited Jack in the hospital immediately after the injury last Sunday night. He visited again this week, per the report from Collins, which is when they were said to have the aforementioned exchange.

As for Jack's stated intention to play again, "I didn’t even get into that, and honestly I didn’t bring up anything football," Dan Campbell said. "So anything that came (out), that was from him. I didn’t bring anything about that up, me personally. So, Jack’s a stud, man. That’s why they're an unbelievable family."

For the team, Dan Campbell said that "time heals everything" when it comes to the emotions of playing in the wake of Jack's injury.

"The longer this goes, every day he heals a little bit more and we’re a little bit more removed (from the incident), getting ready for the next thing in front of us," he said. "The thought of those two things is going to help you, I feel like. We’re never going to forget what that is, and we got a locker in there set up for him. That locker’s traveling, and we’ll do our part. But at the same time, knowing that he's improving, he’s getting better every day, that helps us get along with what we’re doing."

The defense did right by their co-captain Sunday, limiting the Dolphins to nine points, 12 first downs and 228 total yards, season-lows across the board. One of the Lions' stated keys to victory this week was "prepare and play like 46." They did that on defense and left Miami with a 19-9 win.

"We felt like we owed it to him, in a sense," said Dan Campbell. "It was all we could do, because he’ll take the prayers but he doesn’t want the pity, he didn’t want us wasting time thinking about it. He doesn’t want us to go in, not play our best ball and lose the game. So that’s what we could do, and we wanted to honor him.

"And there’s nothing easy about it. This is hard, because you want to talk about it and acknowledge it because if you just brush it under the rug, that’s not fair. The guy means too much to us. We bonded together and we found a way to win a game."