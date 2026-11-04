Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is "incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time" since suffering a neck injury that left him face-down and motionless on the field for several minutes before being carted off on a backboard and transported directly to a hospital, in the Lions' win over the Vikings last Sunday.

Campbell released a statement Wednesday in which he shared he has full movement in his lower body and is "continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body."

His full statement is below:

My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express.

I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.

My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this.

I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I’ll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

I also can’t say enough about the incredible care I’ve received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They’ve been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I’m truly grateful for everything they’ve done.

To my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the Lions organization, I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. This team is a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I’m proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn’t ask to be surrounded by a better group of people.

One thing I’ve learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That’s exactly how I’m going to approach this challenge.

Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can’t thank everyone enough.

God is good. My faith is strong.

Jack Campbell