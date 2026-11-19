Carrying the heaviest workload of his career 10 weeks into the season, Jahmry Gibbs said Wednesday that he feels "perfectly fine." In fact, in Dan Campbell's view, Gibbs is only getting stronger.

"I feel like he's gaining strength as we go through the season and go through these games," Campbell said Wednesday. "He came into camp in phenomenal shape, prepared to take the load. And as this season's gone on, he's getting stronger. I love where he's at right now."

Gibbs is coming off another sensational game, turning 29 touches into 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' win over the Patriots. It's beginning to feel ... normal. The favorite for Offensive Player of the Year, Gibbs leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, scrimmage yards and scrimmage touchdowns. He's putting up more than 150 yards of offense per game, on pace to cruise past Chris Johnson's NFL record for most scrimmage yards in a season.

He also leads the league in carries and touches. In fact, Gibbs is on pace for about 453 touches, which would be tied with Eddie George for the third most in a season in NFL history and the most since Larry Johnson in 2006.

Gibbs' career high in touches is 320, which he hit last year. Last year's leader was Christian McCaffrey with 413.

His career high in carries is 250, which he hit in 2024. He's on pace for 375, which would be the most since Derrick Henry in 2020. Last year's leader in carries was Jonathan Taylor with 323.

Gibbs doesn't pay his workload much mind. He shrugged and said, "It’s working so far." Others pay it lots of mind, fearing that the Lions are at risk of burning out their best player before the biggest games of the season. To Gibbs, it's a little amusing. The Lions pay him lots of money to do exactly what he's doing -- "and then if I didn’t get the ball, everyone would say, 'He needs to get the ball more.'"

Gibbs, 24, prepared a little differently last offseason, knowing that he'd be the lead horse for the Lions in the wake of David Montgomery's departure. He added MMA training to his regimen, to hone his body control and stability. Gibbs said his cardio conditioning was stronger than ever when he got to camp, to the point that he never really felt tired in practice. That's carried into games.

"The endurance is huge," said Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice, who first coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech. "And that’s one thing that I’ve learned about him, he doesn’t really get too tired because he can run all day. There’s some dudes that are fast (in spurts). When you see running backs, some guys are fast like corvettes. They punch their gas and then they gotta idle off. Jah is a guy that can keep punching."

But the main goal for Gibbs was "just trying to be stronger," he said. "I feel like in the past, two guys would tackle me and I would just go down pretty easy. This year I’m trying to be able to push the pile and do all the things that D-Mo did when he was here and get those extra four, five yards."

Again, it's working. Gibbs is averaging a career-high 3.45 yards after contact per carry, per PFF, eighth in the NFL among qualified backs. That's up from 2.95 last year, which ranked 22nd. Montgomery averaged about 3.2 yards after contact per carry last season. Gibbs said he could max-squat 465 pounds as a junior in high school when he weighed about 175 pounds (what!?), but this is the strongest he's felt in the NFL, "running the ball wise, for sure."

And Gibbs is more elusive than ever, which is a frightening reality for defenders. His career high in missed tackles forced, per PFF, is 65. He's on pace this season for about ... 110. He's already at 58, which leads the NFL. Last year's leader was Bijan Robinson with 86.

The unavoidable question is whether this is sustainable, both within this season and into the future. Gibbs, after all, is under contract for four more years. His recently-signed extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at $22.5 million per year, doesn't even kick in until 2028.

James Wilder, the single-season record holder for touches, is a cautionary tale. He made history with 492 in his fourth season (in 1984), topped 400 again the next year and never reached 250 again. Gibbs is in his fourth season. A much more encouraging comparison can be found in a more recent star, and a running back that Gibbs is chasing: LaDainian Tomlinson.

Tomlinson holds the single-season record for scrimmage touchdowns with 31. Gibbs has his eye on it, but "32’s a lot," he admitted with a smile. "That’s kind of hard." More significantly for Gibbs, and the Lions, Tomlinson topped 300 carries in each of his first seven seasons while averaging about 400 touches. He missed one game over this stretch. Gibbs hasn't missed a game since his rookie season.

Choice knows Tomlinson well, having overlapped for a few years in their playing days. They linked up recently at a charity golf event that Choice was hosting. With Gibbs in mind, Choice asked Tomlinson how he kept his body so consistently fresh. Tomlinson gave Choice "some pointers" to give to Gibbs, especially in terms of his weekly recovery between games. Gibbs has taken them to heart.

"He said, stretch a lot, cold tub, hot tub," said Gibbs.

Nothing extreme. Nothing out of the ordinary, said Gibbs. He was stretching every day as it was. He hit the hot tub now and then. As for the cold tub, Gibbs avoided it in the past. He's "getting more into it now."

"It depends how cold it is," he said with a laugh. "Sometimes it’ll be cold as f**k. Two minutes, I’m out. This one time me and Saint did it for, like, nine minutes. I don’t know how we did that. I’m not doing that again."

Gibbs said the extra recovery tips are helping, "and then Coach Choice does a great job of taking care of me throughout the week, not running me too much so I can be fresh for the games."

"I just continue to try to give him wisdom on little things that he has to do, because I think he’s playing well, but I still want him to keep going," said Choice. "I still want to see how good he can be."

Yes, said Choice, he and the Lions have to be mindful of Gibbs' workload, especially right now with the Lions in a compressed stretch of their schedule: "As a coach, you always gotta watch guys and you gotta go against what they do because they’ll run themselves into the ground. That’s what he knows."

With the emergence of Sione Vaki as a reliable RB2, Choice has been looking for and finding more spots to get Gibbs breathers during games, a series here, a few plays there. After playing about 80 percent of the offensive snaps in the first six games this year, Gibbs is down to about 70 percent in the last three games as Vaki's role has increased. That's a healthier ratio. McCaffrey and Robinson are around 70 percent this season as well.

Choice talks to Gibbs frequently throughout the week to gauge how he's feeling, and constantly during games to make sure he's good. "And if he’s tired," said Choice, "I’m trying to get his butt out of there. But when the game is on the line and it’s a big situation, before I can even look ever there and tell him to go in, he’s already gone."

"At the end of the day, in the prime that he’s in right now, he wants to be in the game in those situations. And he’s earned that," said Choice. "I gotta make sure I can protect him from his own self, but at the same time, you only get one shot at this. There’s one time for the one time."