A few hours before the Lions flew to Germany last Thursday, Drew Petzing said he wanted to reward Isaac TeSlaa in the passing game for all the thankless work he does as a run blocker: "When you put that stuff on tape," said the Lions' offensive coordinator, "we have to try to find you some opportunities here and there."

"He's earned that," Petzing said. "The best part about him, fourth-and-3 conversion in the last game (against the Dolphins), he had a fourth down conversion in the low red zone early in the season (against the Jets). Whenever his number is called, my trust in him and the quarterback's trust in him is so high because he's made tough catches in critical situations and very big plays for us."

Three days later, the Lions had the ball on the Patriots' 12-yard line, leading by 10 in the second quarter. TeSlaa had a 1-on-1 to the wide part of the field and ran a fade to the end zone. Jared Goff looked his way from the start, lobbed a pass that was actually off the mark -- over the wrong shoulder, Goff would say -- and TeSlaa made the last-second adjustment and snagged it for his first touchdown of the season. The rout was on.

Isaac TeSlaa only makes crazy catches, read the NFL highlight on X:

Everyone in the Lions' offense blocks. The standard in the receivers room is set by St. Brown. No one blocks more hungrily than TeSlaa. He goes about it so eagerly, even on days when the ball doesn't come his way, that Petzing often makes a point to highlight it to the rest of the team.

In a team meeting earlier this season, Petzing showed a compilation of TeSlaa's run blocks in the Lions' season-opening win over the Saints in a game where his only target was batted down at the line of scrimmage. That meant a lot to TeSlaa. The blocking means even more to Petzing.

"I don't think I could express enough the appreciation for that," Petzing said last week. "I've pointed it out numerous times to him, to the offense. It's a huge part of who we are. Ultimately, it's who he is. Yes, he's not showing up on the stat sheet every week, but he has an immense impact on the game and how we do things as an offense. And I think he knows that. I hope he knows that. I've made that very clear to him, I think, because it is a big part of who we are and it's not an easy thing to do and he takes a ton of pride in it. And I think his teammates have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he goes about it."

TeSlaa knows the deal. He's on pace for about 50 targets this season. On one hand, that's twice as many as he had last season. His role as a receiver is growing, even if it doesn't always feel like it. On the other hand, he's still a bit part in a passing attack that features Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Typically the third or fourth option for Goff in any pass progression, most of TeSlaa's routes are for show. For every target he sees, he run blocks four or five times.

But the targets tend to be important. And the blocks are consistently on point.

The conversation around TeSlaa will always start with the fact that Brad Holmes spent three third-round picks to draft him. Fair or not, his value will always be weighed against that cost. Holmes said back then that TeSlaa was his "favorite receiver in this draft," which Holmes considered light on difference-making talent, so he went and got him.

Holmes made another scrutinized move a year earlier when he traded up in the fourth round for running back Sione Vaki, who was primarily a safety in college. With Vaki emerging as a solid RB2 behind Gibbs this season and filling an important void in the Lions' offense, both picks are starting to pay dividends.

"Those two guys in particular, you can kind of see the light bulb go off and the confidence come to life over the last, call it, four to five weeks," Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "It’s fun, it’s exciting. TeSlaa has gotta be playing as well as any — you can call him a third receiver on our team because that’s how the roster sets up — but he’s gotta be playing as well as anybody at his position right now as a complementary piece around the league. The effort that he plays with, the tenacity, the role that he’s found in our offense is so important, and it’s so helpful.

"Same with Vaki, the role that he’s playing now, and he’s a plus player in that role. Those guys are really rare, and it’s nice to have them on our team."

Like TeSlaa as a run blocker, most of Vaki's value to the Lions comes in pass protection. His increasing reliability in that role takes some hard snaps off the shoulders of Gibbs, who's already carrying a huge load. But Vaki is also starting to make plays with the ball in his hands. In the last three games, he's turned 20 carries into 107 yards (5.4 per carry) and caught all four of his targets for 29 yards.

On back to back snaps against the Patriots, Vaki took a carry up the middle for eight yards, then caught a pass in the flat and made a man miss in the open field for a 17-yard gain. Four plays later, TeSlaa made his snag in the end zone and the Lions never looked back.

Vaki's growth this season has been especially important in the absence of Isiah Pacheco, who was slated to be Detroit's RB2 before going down with a back injury in camp. Vaki has played twice as many snaps on offense in the last three games as he played over his first two seasons. The play he made as a receiver against the Patriots is "a good example of the confidence," said Goff.

"You start to make plays and realize that you can do more, and things start to slow down a little bit and you’re able to do a little bit more of that type of stuff," said Goff. "That’s what I mean when I say he’s a plus player in that role where, yeah, he can catch a check-down, he can block, but then he can make a play after the catch, or he can make a really good block, or he can make yards after contact when he’s running the ball. So he’s a great player, and then obviously what he does on special teams is phenomenal."