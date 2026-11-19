K.J. Britt was in a bad place: a veteran on a practice squad. Cut by the Patriots at the end of training camp, Britt was on the outside looking in after playing in all 17 games for the Dolphins last season.

He got a brief look with the Patriots in their blowout of the Raiders in Week 5, but was sent back to the practice squad after a smattering of snaps on special teams. In year six of his career, Britt wasn't sure what his future had in store.

Then the Lions lost two linebackers in the same game, including co-captain Jack Campbell. They signed Britt off the Patriots' practice squad the next day.

"They could’ve went and got anybody. They could’ve called anybody. But they came and got me," Britt said Wednesday. "So it was surreal for me just to get here. Two weeks ago I didn’t know what was going to transpire with my career. Being on practice squad as you get older, that’s not ideal. You need to be playing. So it was all God’s plan, it really was, because they could’ve went and got any linebacker they wanted to. They came and got me."

There was no grand welcome for Britt, no phone call from Brad Holmes or Dan Campbell. Not that he wanted one or expected one. The call came from his agent, the deal was signed, and Britt was in the building shortly thereafter. The Lions were already preparing for their next game against the Dolphins.

"It was game week when I got here, so my (position) coach (Shaun Dion Hamilton) welcomed me, but it wasn’t like free agency. It was, 'Come on in, get your ass ready.' That's what it was," said Britt. "And I didn’t want all that (reception). I just came off practice squad, I’m happy to be here. Just came in, put my head down, studied the defense, day in, day out, at night time at least 30 minutes before I go to bed, wake up early in the morning start my day with it."

Britt has been primarily a special teams player in the NFL. That's ostensibly why the Lions signed him, along with his former Auburn teammate Owen Pappoe a couple days later, with fellow linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske taking on bigger roles on defense. Indeed, Britt played exclusively on special teams in his Lions debut in Miami.

The next week, he played 22 snaps on defense in their 35-10 win over the Patriots, tied for his second most in the past two seasons. On New England's first play of the second half, Britt met a pulling guard in the hole, knocked him to his rear end, and tackled Rhamondre Stevenson for a minimal gain. He also logged 17 snaps on special teams.

"They told me earlier in the week that I had a possibility of playing," said Britt. "I’m just thankful for the opportunity to play against my former team. Practiced against them a lot, I knew I had to bring some whoop-ass. It was a personal game for me, real emotional, because that organization basically told me I wasn’t good enough. So, to go out there and play against them and win like we won, I enjoyed it."

Britt said getting cut by the Patriots took him by surprise, based on his usage in the preseason and how practice was going in camp: "Toward the end of training camp, you know the guys who are on the bubble. Yeah, it surprised me, for sure. I think it surprised a lot of people in that organization as well."

Britt, 27, is built like Devin White, the veteran linebacker the Lions signed in the offseason who's on his way back from a broken forearm. They were teammates for three seasons on the Bucs. He plays a bit like Derrick Barnes. They train together in the offseason in Tampa. He describes his play style as "physical" and downhill."

Britt said he "wasn't proud" of his performance in 2024 when he played by far the most defensive snaps of his career, but felt like he bounced back last year. He said he's improving in coverage and gaining a better understanding of the game, "what I need to see, my keys, down in and down out."

In the Patriots game, said Britt, "I got to put some stuff on tape that shows my character and how I think and how I move. There’s some plays in there, especially in the run game, guards pulling up to me, you gotta see me. It felt good to get back out there."

We'll see where this goes from here. The Buccaneers are next. In his first three games with the Lions, Britt will play each of his three former teams. The Patriots were the one he took personally. The Bucs gave him his start in the NFL, and the Dolphins gave him an opportunity after a down year.

Asked about Tampa coming to town on Sunday, he said, "They're just next on the schedule. I gotta buy in to this team, the philosophies, and just gotta get this win."