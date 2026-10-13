Champ - Kelvin Sheppard and the Detroit Lions defense. After a week of accountability in Allen Park, a dominant day in Arizona -- one the Lions badly needed.

"The important thing is that you go all-in, no matter what you’re gonna do, and either it crumbles or they rise up," Dan Campbell said after the Lions' best performance of the season.









Chump - Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. What were they thinking on their final play against the New York Giants?