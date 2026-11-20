Kerby Joseph will make his long-awaited return to action Sunday at Ford Field.

Ahead of his first game since last October, Joseph spoke with reporters Friday in the Lions' locker room about his long road back to the field, the lowest point of his recovery from a chronic knee injury, being "counted out and doubted," never losing faith that he'd play football again, the support he felt from teammates along the way, reuniting Sunday with fellow star safety Brian Branch, and much more.

"To be back out here when the odds weren't looking in my favor, it's just amazing to come out here and play with my teammates again and play this game I love," said Joseph.

What will your emotions be running out of the tunnel on Sunday?



"Emotions, it's more of just a get-back game. It's just the story of my life. In life, you go through things, you're gonna have highs and lows. But I was always blessed with the story of being at the bottom, then going up, then going right back to the bottom and going back up again. I'm not gonna say I'm used to it, but it's just something to be expected. I'm used to being counted out, I'm used to being doubted. It just doesn't faze me no more. So, even when (the injury) happened, I already knew I was gonna be back here, even though everybody else thought I wasn't. But I already knew I was."

What was the lowest point of the last 13 months?



"I'd say the lowest part, for real, (was when) we had to make the decision before the Rams game (last December) that I was done playing. That was the lowest part of it all because that was the first time I ever in my entire life, like, gave up on something. Not totally gave up, but said I couldn't go. That was the first time ever, so I didn't really know how to take that. But I took it with a grain of salt, and then I've just had a bigger chip on my shoulder ever since."

Do you give yourself credit for getting back here?

"Honestly, I don't take no glory, man, I just give it all to God. I couldn't do nothing without him. It's not me putting me in these positions and elevating me when I'm down. It's all God."

Will you have to knock off any rust Sunday?

"Nah, bruh. This s**t ain't rusty, dog. Nah, this s**t ain't rusty, dog. I've always had it. I keep telling y'all I'm him! Like, I keep telling y'all I'm him. I'm him, and I'm gonna keep saying it. I'm him."

How important was it through your extended rehab to keep the faith that you'd play again?

"I feel like that's just always me. I'm not gonna say I'm cocky, but I'm confident in myself. I was always confident in myself, and that's what got me here. I've been believing in my myself, trusting in my instincts and trusting what God has in store for me, so I ain't never been worried. I always kept my faith and I knew I was going to be back here because I've got more to do."

Were you always confident you were going to make a full recovery?

"Yeah, it was just more so, like, it's no point in speaking negativity on my life or speaking negativity into the team or what my situation got going on. Only the highs, man. Because they laugh at you when you're down, they laugh at you when you're low, but they praise you when you're high. I don't have to explain myself, I don't have to come out here and do all these interviews. I've got no problem with y'all, but it's just something that I've learned. They only care about you when you're doing good."

What will your emotions be when the game starts Sunday?

"I ain't thinking nothing, man. I finna go out there and crank. All I ever did. I ain't got no thinking, no thought process of how I'm gonna feel or nothing. I ain't finna do none of that crying. I finna go out there and play football, that's what I'm gonna do. Because I'm him, that's all I ever did."

Did doctors ever tell you that you wouldn't play again?

"Twitter doctors, they don't know what they're talking about. How you gonna tell me about my body? How you gonna tell me about my body? Come on, bro. It's my body."

How valuable was it to go through most of rehab with Brian Branch (who was recovering from torn Achilles)?

"We've kind of been going through the same things. It's always good to have somebody that you can share your thoughts to and share your energy with. Just the get-back game, that was the whole motive this whole time, get-back game, man. Because like I said, you get injured, they count you out. You've just got to come back and prove yourself."



When outside voices were counting you out, what did it mean to have the support of your teammates?

"It was everything. Because these are the guys I've been around for the past five years and who I'm around every day. Them boys giving the energy, just showing the love, support, you have no choice but to get uplifted, especially around here."

What did you do in the offseason to get your knee right?

"I prayed and I read my Bible."



Did you do stem cell therapy or such treatment?

"God gave me the instruments to get back here."

What does it mean to reunite with Branch?

"31, 32, man, all we did is rock out. All we do is rock out. I feel like it's everything. We've got a couple missing pieces. I love them boys, Jack (Campbell), Aidan (Hutchinson). It's hard, but like Coach said, it's just time for the other guys to pick up the load. Just gotta go all out."



The knee feels good?

"Knee's feeling great, man. Knee's feeling great, man."

No setbacks since he returned to practice?

"Nah, it ain't no nothing, man. I'm ready to go out here and play football."