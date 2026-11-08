After another brutal offensive showing Saturday night against Michigan State, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said he would review his staff and consider changes in the offseason. A day later, he fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

“The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” Whittingham said. "We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful."

The Wolverines didn't score a point until late in their 15-6 loss to the Spartans. They ranks 126th (out of 138) in the country with 19.6 points per game. They're second to last in the Big Ten, ahead of only Michigan State, in both scoring offense and total offense.

Beck came with Whittingham from Utah after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Utes last season. He didn't make it through one season at Michigan.

"We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program," Whittingham said. "Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Assistant head coach Jim Harding, who also came with Whittingham from Utah, will serve as Michigan's interim offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. Harding was Utah's assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the final nine seasons of Whittingham's tenure.