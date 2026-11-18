Michigan Auto Law is giving away 2 tickets to Dancing With The Stars: LIVE!

Click here to enter the giveaway, courtesy of Michigan Auto Law. Must be a Michigan resident to enter.

This event occurs on Thursday, January 28 at 7:30 PM at Little Caesar's Arena. The prize also includes two food vouchers and a parking pass!

This contest runs from Wednesday, November 25th until Monday, December 21st, 2026.

***PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT AN AUDACY CONTEST. WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZE FULFILLMENT IS HANDLED BY MICHIGAN AUTO LAW ***