The linebackers had sweatbands on their arms for Jack Campbell. The defensive linemen had violence on their minds for Aidan Hutchinson. And the defensive backs had an extra pep in their step with Kerby Joseph back on the field.

On the first play of the Lions' first game without Hutchinson, Tyler Lacy, D.J. Wonnum and Tyleik Williams swarmed Baker Mayfield for a strip-sack. Lacy flushed Mayfield by winning on the right edge and Wonnum drilled him from behind after winning on the left edge, just as Williams flattened him from the front after shedding a block in the middle.

Mayfield was down on his stomach for several seconds after the Bucs recovered his fumble, before being helped to his feet by teammates. Two plays later, the Lions chased Mayfield from the pocket again on a linebacker-corner blitz, and Derrick Barnes brought him down to force the three and out.

It would set the tone for Detroit and its defense in a 31-21 win.

The talk for most of last week centered on the loss of Hutchinson, out for the season with a torn ACL. For the players still standing, the idea that the defense is done without him "motivates us a lot," said Wonnum. "But we play for that guy, man. That guy means a lot to us, Hutch is a dog, and we want to play for him. We want to keep going and keep stepping up, and that’s what we did today."

The Bucs made some headway on their next drive, on the doorstep of the end zone and an early lead. On second and short from Detroit's 11, Lacy drove back star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and smothered a run by Bucky Irving. Then Brian Branch and Chuck Clark teamed up to stuff Irving again, with Branch fighting off a block by a receiver on the edge of the line and Clark flying into the fray from the free safety spot.

And then, on fourth and 1 and the Bucs going for it, the defensive line held its ground and K.J. Britt, the veteran linebacker signed three weeks ago off the Patriots' practice squad, shot into the backfield and dropped Irving for a loss.

The Bucs came to Detroit with the top rushing offense in the NFL. They had averaged 200-plus yards on the ground and 25-plus points over their prior five games, while breathing life back into their season. The Lions were happy to meet them in the trenches. For all the skepticism about Detroit's recent turnaround on defense due to some flimsy foes, there was no questioning this one. The Lions held the Bucs' running backs to 84 yards on 22 carries.

"We want it to be zero (yards), if we can," said Alim McNeill. "There’s always room for improvement, but we take pride in that. That’s what we are, that’s what we do. As a D-line, that’s literally half our job. Teams aren't really running the ball on us, we gotta make them one-dimensional."

McNeill delivered the biggest play of the game that won't show up in the stats. The Bucs thought they'd broken the dam on the ground when Irving burst through the defensive line and rushed 80 yards to the house on their first play of the second half. But a flag was down in the backfield: offensive tackle Luke Goedeke spun McNeill to the turf by his shoulder pad as McNeill was trying to plug the gap. The holding call turned the touchdown into another three-and-out.

The Lions were everywhere on defense in what Wonnum called "our best game." They pressured Mayfield from every level. In one drive-ending sequence late in the first half, Barnes got home for a third-down sack while blitzing with Branch, only for the play to be wiped out by delay of game on the Bucs. Kelvin Sheppard sent Barnes and Clark on another blitz on the ensuing snap, and this time Clark got home while Derrick Moore collapsed the left edge of the line.

Detroit produced at least three sacks in its fourth straight game for the first time since 1999. The defense is up to 36 sacks on the season, second in the NFL to only the Vikings and the most the Lions have had through 10 games since 1969.

Sheppard deserves tons of credit for turning this thing around. After his defense had allowed the most points in the NFL through the first four games, it was fair to wonder if Sheppard was coaching for his job the next week against the Cardinals. The Lions have allowed the second fewest points since. The communication has been crisper, the execution cleaner. The defense is connected from front to back, and playing as one. It has been bonded, not broken, by injuries.

"We lose some critical players to us, yet we're still gaining strength," said Dan Campbell. "And that's the sign of a championship team, man. The right kind of coaches, right kind of players. Doesn't mean it's perfect, but man, we are competitive, we challenge on the perimeter, we can create pressure, we can stop the run. Our greatest strength right now is really us as a team. It's us. It's everybody. The strength of our defense is the defense. It's all of them. We're playing together."

Without their two heartbeats on defense, the Lions haven't skipped a beat. The linebackers on Sunday wore black sweatbands on their forearms with Jack Campbell's No 46 in blue, an idea a few weeks in the making. In the linebackers room, said Barnes, "we know what Jack wants and what he wants us to do. He wants us to go play our hearts out and get to the ultimate goal, man, and each and every week he’s in our hearts.

"He means something to us," said Barnes. "It ain’t just for show. It’s nothing like that, man. It’s a brotherhood, and we really want to carry him along with us."

After the Lions took a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter, it was fittingly the linebackers who sealed the game. On first down, Barnes was in coverage on an incompletion to tight end Cade Otton, as McNeill barreled into Mayfield's chest. On second, Malcolm Rodriguez tracked Mayfield down after another linebacker-safety blitz. On third, Trevor Nowaske flew into action as the QB spy and slung Mayfield to the turf as he scrambled and tried to find a receiver downfield.

And on fourth, Barnes and Rodriguez converged on Mayfield for yet another sack, with help from Moore.

"We know they gotta throw the ball in those situations," said Wonnum. "We just put the heat on em, they couldn’t handle it, and we came out on top."

Meanwhile, everyone on the defensive line has to elevate in Hutchinson's stead. It's not just Wonnum and Moore on the edge, though both certainly rose to the occasion Sunday. Wonnum is up to seven sacks, one shy of his career high with seven games to go. Moore is up to 4.5 sacks in the last three games.

McNeill and Williams are just as crucial in the middle, which is becoming a newfound strength for Detroit. And the complementary rushers like Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard and Levi Onwuzurike have a huge opportunity in front of them. From the first play against the Bucs, said Lacy, the group was "being greedy."

"I feel like everyone on our D-line is hungry without Aidan, but he paved the way for us and everybody got that mentality going into the game and wants to finish at the quarterback," said Lacy. "I feel like we're in a good spot. We're rising."

On the backend, meanwhile, the impact of Joseph's return might have been limited in the box score. It was felt on the field. For one, his presence at safety next to Clark allows the Lions to unleash Branch near the line of scrimmage, like the Seahawks do with star safety Nick Emmanwori. Branch played most of his snaps against the Bucs in the slot or in the box -- even along the defensive line -- and wreaked havoc for most of the game.

In the first half, Branch shut down a screen to Chris Godwin by fighting off one receiver to tackle the other, then dove to break up a pass intended for Emeka Egbuka on the next play. In the second half, he hit Irving so hard on a short pass over the middle that Branch's signature green mouth piece flew out of the top of his helmet, and Irving needed several seconds to regain his breath. Joseph smiled after the game and said, "BB’s a maniac, man, a menace on the field. I love his play style."

More holistically, Joseph adds another smart, savvy player to Detroit's secondary, which tightens the entire unit. Teaming up with Joseph in the backend, while Branch hunted plays at nickel, "actually slowed it down for me even more," said Clark, "just calmed the situation down, two guys that have been in this system."

"There were some things out there on the field that we were just talking about and it just naturally flowed, like, 'Alright, cool,'" said Clark. "Looking at the tandem of them from the outside, being on different teams, like, 'OK, those buys are hooping,' and to actually be in the mix it felt good."

Assuming his knee responds well to the 46 snaps he logged Sunday, Joseph should make a bigger impact in the weeks ahead. The Bears are next, setting up a big-time clash on Thanksgiving. With Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's high-powered offense coming to town, the Lions would typically turn first to their star edge rusher and star linebacker for answers.

They're turning now to everyone else.

"We got some guys that aren’t here, man, and those are our brothers, but it’s up to us to keep this train moving -- because we’re not stopping," said Joseph. "All gas, no brakes."