The Lions have lost another key piece of their front seven.

Rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery for an injury he suffered last Sunday in the Lions' win over the Bucs, Dan Campbell said Tuesday.

Gill-Howard suffered the injury on an offensive snap late in the fourth quarter were he went into motion as an extra blocker near the goal-line and Sione Vaki was tackled into the side of his knee. Gill-Howard went down in pain for a couple seconds, popped up and came back in to block again two plays later.

"I hate that for him," Campbell said. "He's had a heck of a season up to this point."

A sixth-round pick, Gill-Howard was playing an important rotational role on Detroit's defensive line. His quickness, in particular, helped juiced up their interior pass rush. He had two sacks and was fifth on the team in quarterback pressures.

"He’s done a really good job for us ... You hate to lose a player like him," Campbell said. "For a young guy he’s a pro, very conscientious in what he does, and just the right approach."

Only four defensive linemen for the Lions had played more snaps through 10 games than Gill-Howard: D.J. Wonnum, Tyleik Williams, Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson, who's out for the season himself.

The injury leaves Detroit thin at defensive tackle. McNeill and Williams will continue to lead the way, while Campbell pointed to Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy and Mekhi Wingo as players who could see bigger roles on the interior. Wingo has a similar body type as Gill-Howard as a smaller, twitchier tackle, but the sixth-round pick in 2024 hasn't played this season and played just two games last year.

Campbell also referenced practice squad players Taki Taimani and Aidan Keanaaina as possible solutions at defensive tackle, "so we’ve got options there."

Taimani and Keanaaina are much different players than Gill-Howard, space-eaters against the run more than playmakers as pass-rushers.