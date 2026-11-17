Without their best defensive player, there's still a path for the Lions. It starts and ends in the middle.

Aidan Hutchinson's season is over due to a torn ACL. The Lions' season is not. Their defense has been compromised on the edge, but it's stronger than maybe ever in the trenches.

Alim McNeill is playing like an All-Pro defensive tackle. Tyleik Williams, the former first-round pick, is emerging at the nose. Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard has caused problems for guards and centers all season long. For all the attention now on edge rushers D.J. Wonnum and rookie second-round pick Derrick Moore -- rightly so -- it could be the trio on the interior of the defensive line that gives the Lions the best chance in Hutchinson's absence. That, and an explosive offense, of course.

When the Lions lost Hutchinson to a broken leg in 2024, the defensive line was built much differently. Even McNeill, while playing very well, wasn't dominating like he is now -- and then he went down with a torn ACL in December. At that point, the Lions were trying to cobble together a pass rush with Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, D.J. Reader, Al Quadin-Muhammad and trade deadline acquisition Za'Darius Smith. The group just lacked juice.

McNeill said last week that this year's defensive line is the best one he's been a part of in six seasons in Detroit, and it's "not even close, to be honest ... especially with the rooks that we've got." He recalled one play from the Lions' win over the Vikings where Gill-Howard, Moore and linebacker Jimmy Rolder lined up on the same side of the defense and "closed and crushed the entire play. I'm like, 'Those are three rookies right there!' It's exciting to see them and to see how everybody's been playing together."

Rolder is also done for the year with a hamstring injury, felled on the same play against the Vikings as All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell. Between Campbell and Hutchinson, the Lions lost two of their three defensive captains in a three-week span. McNeill, the last one standing, said after Detroit's rout of the Patriots that while "Hutch is Hutch" -- a relentlessly disruptive force on the edge -- "this defense is equipped a lot different" to rise to the challenge than in 2024.

"We have the pieces, the puzzle pieces to put in the game to try and create that production," McNeill told reporters.

"The bottom line," Dan Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket, "is this: we’re prepared to handle this storm. We are suited to handle this storm actually I think better than we were in '24."

McNeill is the key here. A fringe top-10 defensive tackle in 2024, he had 3.5 sacks and 45 quarterback pressures in 14 games prior to his injury. This year, 6.5 sacks and 37 quarterback pressures in nine games. He leads his position in both categories. With his knee injury fully behind him -- "I got two legs this year!" he said recently -- McNeill has been wrecking games.

And each of the last six teams to play in the Super Bowl has had a game-wrecker (sometimes two) on the interior. Only one has had a true star on the edge: the 49ers with Nick Bosa in 2023.

This was especially true last year. The top edge rusher for the Super Bowl champion Seahawks was DeMarcus Lawrence, who had six sacks. Their D-line was built on the dynamic interior duo of Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams, each of whom had seven sacks. The top edge rusher for the AFC champion Patriots was Harold Landry, who had 8.5 sacks. They were likewise powered in the middle by Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

We should pause to point out that Seattle and New England were two of the healthiest teams in the league last season. In fact, when weighting injuries by value not just volume, four of the five healthiest (i.e. most fortunate) teams in the league last season played on conference championship weekend. The NFL feels more and more like a six-month war of attrition, and Detroit's defense is badly wounded.

In other ways, it's beginning to heal. The return of Brian Branch has been huge. Branch helps offset the loss of Campbell in ways that your average safety wouldn't: "He's such a unique piece because he can play like a linebacker, a corner, and a safety," Lions assistant head coach Jim O'Neil said last week. "It’s like having three extra guys up on game day because of what he can do for a defense."

The Lions are hopeful to add more playmaking in Kerby Joseph, though it remains to be seen for how long and at what level he comes back from a chronic knee injury that's sidelined him for more than a year. Barring any setbacks this week, Joseph will make his season debut Sunday against the Bucs. If he's anything close to his All-Pro self from 2024 -- and if his knee holds up for the rest of the season -- the defense will have another way of covering for losses in the front seven.

But it really does start in the trenches. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2024, their top edge rusher was Josh Sweat, who had eight sacks. They bullied teams in the middle with Jalen Carter and Milton Williams. The top edge rusher for the AFC champion Chiefs that year was George Karlaftis, who had eight sacks. They were powered on the inside by Chris Jones.

The same was true for the Chiefs the year prior when they won it all. And even the NFC champion 49ers, who beat the Lions in the NFC title game with Bosa on the edge, were more disruptive in the middle with the duo of Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead.

The bulk of the quarterback pressure applied by the last six teams in the Super Bowl came from the interior. The Lions made a point this offseason to juice up their interior pass rush. That meant sacrificing some mass in the form of DJ Reader and Roy Lopez for more speed in a player like Gill-Howard. The decision has already paid dividends in the defensive line's ability to win more frequently when rushing four. The Lions are third in the NFL in sacks.

Of course, that was with Hutchinson drawing slides, chips and double teams from the offense and consistently creating 1-on-1s for his teammates. That's about to change. The defensive line is about to be seriously tested.

If McNeill gets the bulk of the extra attention now, he'll have to crank it up another notch. Tyleik Williams will have to keep pushing the pocket, while converting a few more of his wins into negative plays for the offense. Gill-Howard will have to even further outperform his pedigree as a rookie sixth-round pick. And the Lions will have to get something from Onwuzurike, who doesn't have a single quarterback pressure in eight games.

On the edge, Wonnum and Moore will have to win their matchups without Hutchinson on the field. Moore has come to life with 11 quarterback pressures and four sacks the past two games, after totaling five pressures and zero sacks in his first seven. He hasn't been quite as dominant as the recent production would suggest, but his motor runs hot. Wonnum, meanwhile, picked up his sixth sack of the season in Germany.

The Lions will also be looking for a spark from undrafted rookies Anthony Lucas and Eric O'Neill. And for that reason, perhaps now is the time to give Ahmed Hassanein a shot. The man plays with enough fire for the entire defensive line.

"What has to happen, what can happen and what will happen, is that somebody has to pick up the slack," Campbell said. "And it’s not going to be one person, by the way. One person’s not going to fill the void of Aidan Hutchinson. It’s going to require Mac to be at his very best, and Wonnum to be at his very best, it means Derrick Moore and Sky are going to have to freaking step up and elevate their game, and Tyleik, we’re going to ask Tyleik to do more.

"That’s really what you’re looking at, man. We’ve got resources here to handle this, but guys are going to have to fill that void, and we gotta do it collectively. The good news is, we’re playing as one on defense, that really is our strength right now. We’re playing as one unit."

After a horrific first month, the Lions' strides on defense are still viewed with skepticism. Aside from slowing down Jordan Love and the Packers, they've feasted on favorable matchups. But it's not as if some gauntlet awaits. It looks like they'll dodge Baker Mayfield this Sunday. Caleb Williams and the Bears loom on Thanksgiving, and Love at Lambeau in the season finale, but the rest of Detroit's remaining slate is hardly a who's who of quarterbacks. That was one of the perks of the last-place schedule, right?

Meanwhile, the Lions' newfound cohesion on defense has helped them shut down the run. They haven't allowed more than 81 rushing yards in any game over their five-game surge. The last time the Lions went this long without surrendering 90 yards on the ground? The final four games of the 2023 season plus playoff wins over the Rams and Buccaneers on their way to the NFC title game. That's Page 1 in the survival manual without Hutchinson.

Page 2 is takeaways. Despite allowing the third most passing yards in the NFL in 2024 -- missing Hutchinson and any consistency at corner outside of Carlton Davis III -- the Lions allowed the lowest passer rating in the league thanks largely to a slew of interceptions by Joseph and Branch. That's why getting those two back, perhaps at peak capacity, is huge.



The rest of the manual covers the rest of the roster, in all three phases. Everyone, everywhere, has to be a little bit sharper. The offense we saw in Germany will certainly ease the strain on the defense. But ultimately, the defense has to look within and summon more. It has been here, and done this, before.

In 12 games without Hutchinson in 2024, the Lions allowed just 20 points per game. For half of those games they were also missing their green-dot linebacker at the time Alex Anzalone. The defense ultimately collapsed in the playoffs beneath an avalanche of injuries and, at the worst possible time, a flurry of turnovers on offense.

But it found a way for several months to weather the storm, and "we are much better equipped (now) than we were then," Campbell said Tuesday.

"We can do this, we will do it," Campbell said. "This roster is built to be able to sustain these type of injuries. Does it hurt? Absolutely. It’s just going to require more out of the guys around him."