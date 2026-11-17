Barring any setbacks this week, Kerby Joseph will make his long-awaited return Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The star safety for the Lions hasn't played since Week 5 of last season due to a chronic knee injury, but returned to practice three weeks ago and is trending toward getting back in the lineup.

The Lions must decide by Wednesday to either activate Joseph from the Physically Unable to Perform list or shut him down for the season. Safe to say it will be the former.

"Barring anything else here negatively, which there hasn’t been any, he’s progressed nicely here, the plan would be to get him going this week," Dan Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "Get him going and get him into Tampa Bay and let him play."

Joseph spent his first week back at practice doing individual drills, then progressed to team drills. He did not travel with the Lions to Germany last week, so this week will be big in determining his readiness to play. Joseph is slated to get in full practices on Thursday and Friday.

If all goes well, we'll see him for the first time this Sunday at Ford Field.

The outlook is a little murkier on center Cade Mays, who's missed the past two games with an ankle injury after missing the first five games of the season with a wrist injury. Campbell said he doesn't see Mays being ready to play Sunday.

"There’s a chance, but I’m not putting all my eggs in that basket. And Juice (Scruggs) has been doing nice job for us, he’s playing really good football," Campbell said. "That whole O-line played really good football the other day."