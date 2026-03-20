Edge rusher Payton Turner was once a first-round pick of the Saints. Now he's a reclamation project with the Lions who missed all of last season.

The Lions have signed the oft-injured Turner to add another body at defensive end. He's 6'6, 270 pounds, which fits the frame the Lions tend to seek at that position.

A first-round pick (No. 28 overall) out of Houston in 2021, Turner missed most of his rookie season with calf and shoulder injuries, more than half of the next season with chest and ankle injuries, and almost all of his third season with a toe injury.

Turner was finally healthy in 2024 and tallied two sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defended and 21 tackles in 16 games.

After the Saints let him go, Turner signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys but suffered a rib injury late in training camp that cost him the duration of last season.