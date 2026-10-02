The Lions wanted Joey Porter Jr. They saw the need at cornerback and the chance to upgrade. They were very much involved in trade talks with the Steelers before Pittsburgh sent Porter Jr. to the Cowboys early Thursday morning for a second-round pick in 2028 and a sixth-rounder in 2027.

Brad Holmes and the Lions liked Porter Jr., but not enough to outbid Dallas.

"Brad was on it for a while," Dan Campbell said Friday. "That’s been ongoing, and everything has to align right. The Cowboys did what they wanted to do, but we were very much in on it."

Campbell's acknowledgement that the Lions pursued Porter Jr. is another way of acknowledging their clear reality through three games: their secondary isn't good enough. Their corners, in particular, aren't good enough. They have allowed the most passing yards per game and the most explosive passing plays in the NFL.

It's also a window into their thinking ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline: they will keep hunting help at cornerback.

"Just like any year, it’s nonstop, Brad’s constantly looking to upgrade this roster at every position," Campbell said. "If we can find somebody that fits us and can help us and the value’s right, we will."

The Lions viewed Porter Jr. as a rental, not as a player they would acquire and extend. He was in a contract dispute with the Steelers, who weren't willing to meet his demands for a new deal. It's unclear, at this point, if Porter Jr. will sign an extension with the Cowboys, but he will play out his contract this season.

Had the Lions traded for and extended Porter Jr., who's said to be seeking $30 million a year on his next deal, they likely would have had to let either Brian Branch or Sam LaPorta walk this offseason. They still intend to extend both players.

So, where else could the Lions look for help? Perhaps the same place they looked two years ago when they acquired cornerback Carlton Davis III (and two sixth-round picks) from the Buccaneers for a third-round pick. The Bucs entered this season with playoff aspirations, but are 0-3. If their spiral continues, corner Zyon McCollum could become available.

McCollum was the young cornerback who made Davis expendable for the Bucs after the 2024 season. He's been their No. 1 guy since. The Bucs extended him at the start of last season on a three-year, $48 million deal that runs through 2028 with cap hits of about $19 million each of the next two seasons, but they might be compelled to move him for the right price. The cost certainty would likely appeal to the Lions.

Other veteran corners who could become available ahead of the trade deadline: Cam Taylor-Britt, a former second-round pick who's on a cheap one-year deal with the Colts (1-2); Greg Newsome II, a former first-rounder who's on a one-year, $8 million deal with the Giants (2-1, but missing their starting quarterback); Donte Jackson, a former second-rounder who's in the final year of a two-year, $13 million deal with the Chargers (0-3).

Jackson could be especially appealing, with nine picks and 20 passes defended in the two seasons prior to this one.

But this much is clear: the Lions know they need help, and they will keep pursuing it.