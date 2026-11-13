At first, Shaun Dion Hamilton went to console Jimmy Rolder. The rookie linebacker was flat on his stomach, pounding the ground in pain. Then Kelvin Sheppard's voice came through Hamilton's headset: "Jack's asleep." Hamilton figured Jack Campbell had knocked himself out.

"And then as I’m sitting there with Jimmy, I’m like, wait, Jack ain’t moving. That’s when I was like, this is an even bigger freaking issue," said Hamilton, the Lions' linebackers coach. "A guy who's tough as freaking nails, seeing him motionless, you gotta know something ain’t right, at all, because I know he can endure anything."

Hamilton's head started spinning. He and his wife have a two-year-old daughter. Campbell and his wife Megan have a four-month-old son. As medical personnel tended to Campbell's limp body on the field, "being a father, a husband, all of those things, I would even say being a peer, somebody who I feel like I got a pretty strong influence on, it’s devastating," said Hamilton. "It just hurts so bad."

"You talk about how people have grown, seems like it was just yesterday he was walking through the facility with his parents, shirt and tie, after we just drafted him, and you look up now and he’s earned and created a name for himself like no other for being one of the top linebackers in the NFL," said Hamilton. "It just stings."

But Hamilton had to go numb. While some of Campbell's teammates were in tears, including his best friend and fellow linebacker Trevor Nowaske, Hamilton had no choice but "to separate myself" from the emotions -- "people forget we lost two linebackers at the same time." The next voice in his head was Nick Saban's, his coach at Alabama: "I always heard him say, 'So what, now what?'"

It's cold because it has to be. The game might pause, but it doesn't stop, for anyone. Campbell wouldn't want it to. The Lions were in the fourth quarter of a fistfight with the Vikings, desperate for a win to keep up in the best division in football. Hamilton had a duty to his players, and now his mind was racing.

"Even while Jack’s still on the ground, you’re thinking about, 'OK, how does this adjust the defense, who’s getting the green dot, OK, are we in this package, we don’t have that package in anymore.' If you want to know about this profession, and Jack and I have had this talk one-on-one in the past, they were about to kick the field goal, then they’re about to go for it on fourth down, so you can be in the moment -- it’s OK to not be OK -- but also, you got a job and a responsibility, despite what’s going on."

Moments after Campbell was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field, Derrick Barnes and Aidan Hutchinson, the latter with tears still in his eyes, destroyed their blocks, leveled Kyler Murray and forced an incomplete pass to get the defense off the field. It was a rare fourth down blitz by Sheppard, who channelled his players' pain into a needed act of aggression.

Hamilton, who has coached with Sheppard since 2022, said it was "an unbelievable call, not just for the defense but for the team in entirety. To watch those guys cut it loose after seeing their brother motionless, that describes Detroit, that describes what Coach Campbell is steady preaching about grit. Our brother just went down, but we're gonna go out there, god-dang tighten our screws, fasten the helmets and go play."

Detroit Lions

The Lions did right by Campbell and pulled out a 19-15 win -- his kinda game, both teams under 20. Competitive instincts propelled the players and coaches to the finish. Emotions were raw when the adrenaline wore off. The air in the locker room was heavy. Barnes and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, both of them husbands and young fathers themselves, broke down and cried. That's when the gravity of the situation hit Hamilton the hardest, too, "especially because I’ve never seen an individual work as hard as Jack Campbell," he said.

Only three of Hamilton's former teammates come close, he said, all of them from Bama: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derrick Henry and Amari Cooper. Hamilton laughed and said he hasn't seen Campbell wear a tie since that first day at the facility. In fact, he can't even picture it. The Jack Campbell he knows now is in KANE slides and sweatpants, walking into the facility in the pre-dawn dark. After he signed his four-year, $81 million extension this spring, Campbell strolled into his press conference fresh from the practice field in white socks, athletic shorts and a black cut-off.

"You talk about a guy who eats, sleeps and breathes football," said Hamilton. "Even, especially, when he gets the contract, he’s the same. You wish there were more guys like that. No matter what’s the situation, the scenario, who cares, he’s the same person every single day. That’s life right there."

And life in the NFL rolls on. Hamilton was one of several members of the team who went to the hospital the night of Campbell's injury, desperate to check on him. With Jack still going through tests, they received positive updates from Dan Campbell, who was able to visit Jack and talk with his family. The players and coaches learned Jack had movement in his lower body, and would start to regain it in his upper body.

The next morning brought a new week, a new opponent, and a new challenge. The Dolphins would be waiting for the Lions in Miami, whether the Lions were ready or not. In his first meeting with the linebackers that week, Hamilton reminded them that it's OK to be hurt, to grieve if they needed to, but not to the detriment of "our common goal." They needed to clear their minds if they wanted to honor the man on their hearts.

"Everybody’s goal is winning the division and winning the Super Bowl. The show keeps going, even if our brother isn’t here," Hamilton said. "Shoot, if Coach Campbell wasn’t here, or Shep wasn’t here, the ship gotta sail. I told the linebackers, 'This is going to be more growth for everybody. I gotta spend more time with you teaching, y’all gotta do more studying, we don’t have Jack to lean on as a crutch in this moment. And that’s OK to be uncomfortable. The more that you can thrive with being uncomfortable, the better you’ll be.'"

Barnes would take over green-dot responsibilities as the leader in the huddle, like he did against the Vikings. Rodriguez would step into a much bigger role next to Barnes, as would Nowaske next to Rodriguez. The Lions resolved, as a team, to "prepare and play like 46." For the linebackers, that meant showing up each morning before almost everyone else, typically an hour or two ahead of team meetings. They called it the Breakfast Club. In Campbell's absence, they were still following his lead.

When the linebackers arrived, Hamilton was there waiting for them. He coached them through the finer points of the play calls, the game plan and the adjustments that might come up along the way. He sharpened them on the nuances of the scheme, and prepared them for the different looks they might see from the Dolphins. He schooled them on the questions that Campbell would typically answer: If the offense comes out in this formation, what's our response? And how do we get the rest of the defense in order? And what if the offense checks into this?

"We all know what Jack means to this team," said Nowaske. "We also know what a great communicator he was, and it took a lot of weight off us of, honestly. I don't think we even realized it during the game. It’s one thing to echo the calls and relay the calls, but then when you have to make them, it’s definitely like, 'Oh, s**t, Jack made this look very easy.' As professionals you have to understand that and just put a little more effort and time into perfecting your craft when there’s more asked of you throughout the week."

Barnes is a six-year vet and one of Detroit's longest-tenured players. Even he said it was "a little nerve-wracking" assuming Campbell's job as the green dot, a role he hadn't played consistently since his time at Purdue. Suddenly in charge of everyone around him on defense, Barnes was rifling through his notes at one point in the locker room last week and joked (sort of) to Rodriguez and Nowaske, "Now I see why Jack was always sitting at his locker looking like he's overwhelmed."

During install meetings, Barnes wrote down what he expected Sheppard to call on each play. When he got home each night, he hit up Hamilton and Sheppard, both of them former green-dot linebackers themselves, to make sure he had everything on point. And Hamilton made sure Barnes was on the same wavelength as the coaches.

"He's the coach on the field," said Hamilton. "He’s a branch of Shep. The biggest thing wearing the green dot is poise and confidence. Poise in the midst of chaotic situations, and no matter what, if it’s the wrong call, right call, confidence with everyone to make it."

Detroit Lions

Hamilton calls Jack Campbell an "elite alpha male," the kind of leader "who, listen here, when he walks in the room, everybody’s shutting up and everybody feels it." His presence in the building is so steady that his absence looms large. It smacked Hamilton for the first time last Wednesday when he was reviewing his practice script for the Lions' walk-through. As he jotted down the depth chart at linebacker, he caught himself writing '46' at the top -- "and I’m like, 'Oh wait, Jack’s not practicing. He’s not playing this week,'" he said.

In time, Hamilton plans for Campbell to rejoin the linebackers meetings, "whether he’s in person or even if he’s on freaking Zoom. Just can’t wait to chit-chat and bust his head about this or that," Hamilton grinned. For now, he's been sending Campbell voice messages to check in on his recovery and, likely more important to Campbell, keep him abreast of the defense, the upcoming game plan and everything happening in the building.

At the end of last week, Hamilton gave Nowaske the defensive call sheet for the Dolphins game to deliver to Campbell, so that he could watch the game in the hospital as if he were on the field. They plan to do that for every game moving forward.

"Because in my mind he’s still here," said Hamilton. "He’s left an imprint. He may not be here in person, but I promise you, 46 is always on my mind, on Shep’s mind, on this entire freaking defense, for sure on the linebackers. He sets the tone for how we go about the days. We work long hours as coaches, and he's one of the first few players in this building every day. I'll be getting in here at 6 a.m. and we’ll be walking into the weight room together sometimes. People are leaving on Fridays, Jack’s still up here doing his same routine I’ve seen him do since was a rookie.

"That dude, man, there’s a reason why Jack’s going to play this game again once he gets back healthy, because the amount of time that he puts into his body and into this game."

The Lions knew Campbell wouldn't want the attention, but they couldn't go into last week's game without saluting him. Barnes came up with the idea for the linebackers and some of the coaches to wear Campbell's jersey to the stadium. They rocked his No. 46 in blue to breakfast in the team hotel, on the bus and into Hard Rock Stadium. Hamilton told his wife he had never put on somebody else's jersey -- not since he had a Michael Vick jersey as a kid -- and "chills went through my body just thinking about wearing Jack’s jersey for what he embodies to the team."

"He’s probably pissed that we did that," Nowaske said with a laugh. "I know him and I know he’s probably like, 'Guys, what are you doing?' But listen, we wanted to honor him. We want him to know that whether he’s here or not here, whenever he comes back, it’s like, 'Listen, man, we got you.' So it was a cool gesture, and we just ran with it. Whenever I talk to him I’ll probably hear it from him. He doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, we all know that, but we just wanted to make sure that whether or not he was here, he's still the MIKE linebacker."

With his name and number on their backs came a responsibility to deliver. They couldn't parade into the stadium wearing 46 and then give up 40. The linebackers told themselves that "when everything hits the fan, just ask, what would 46 do? Run and hit," said Nowaske. "Physicality takes care of a lot of things."

On the first play for the defense, Rodriguez, Nowaske and Barnes flew to the ball and stuffed running back Ollie Gordon for no gain. Watching on TV, said Hamilton, Campbell was "probably saying, 'There we f**king go!' I know he’s saying that. I miss the guy like crazy." On the next play, Rodriguez snuffed out a run-pass option with another strong tackle at the line of scrimmage. Then, showing blitz on third and long, he admitted he "got a little too antsy" and jumped offside.

Hamilton shook his head and said with a smile, "Hold your water. You can’t have two kick-butt plays and then you’re so excited the next play you piss in your pants."

Both Rodriguez and Barnes blitzed on the next snap, and Barnes laid a lick on Malik Willis to force an incomplete pass. Rodriguez wound up playing all but two snaps on defense, the biggest workload of his career. He finished with a team-high eight tackles, most since his rookie season, and a pass defended. Barnes didn't come off the field, and Sheppard raved about the job he did communicating as the green dot. Playing side by side more than ever, Barnes and Rodriguez made it look natural.

"Neither one of those guys are Jack, and I don’t want them to be Jack, but it’s important that in the role that we need them, each one stands tall and embraces it," said Hamilton. "We can’t replace Jack, but can we bring two guys together to essentially fill a void? That’s where we need 55 and 44 to show up."

Nowaske played 30 snaps himself, using his speed to help in coverage. The entire defense played every bit like 46 -- fast, physical and smart -- in its best performance of the season. The Lions held the Dolphins to just 77 yards on the ground, harassed Willis all day and kept Miami out of the end zone in a 19-9 win, another score that Campbell would respect. The defense surrendered season-lows in yards and yards per play, albeit against a clearly limited offense.

"I saw those (linebackers) playing for their brother and absolutely pouring their hearts out," said Sheppard. "So credit to that room, credit to Shaun Dion Hamilton. I have total faith in Ham."

Detroit Lions

Hamilton spent the final season of his playing career under Sheppard, who was in his first season as a linebackers coach in Detroit. When Hamilton retired the following year due to injuries, he immediately joined the Lions' coaching staff as Sheppard's assistant. And when Sheppard eventually moved up to defensive coordinator, Hamilton took over the linebackers.

Sheppard, 38, no longer views the 31-year-old Hamilton as "a member of my staff," he said. "I view him as a brother. It's somebody that I have blind trust in. The work that he does with that linebacker room at times goes unnoticed." When Hamilton's wife was in labor two years ago, Sheppard recalled, Hamilton rushed to the hospital, then tried dashing back to the facility to make sure the install for that week's game was right.

"I'm like, 'Dude, have you lost your mind!? Go to the hospital before you get cussed out,'" Sheppard said. "And he's like, 'I gotta make sure the backers have their tips!' Just the detail that he operates with, the intensity that he operates with, it flows through the room and it exudes through the players."

And it showed up on the field in Miami.

"The push and pull last week was really hard for everyone," said Nowaske. "You understand there’s a task at hand but also, we’re all best friends with Jack. Hambone did a great job of understanding the emotions, being hard on us when he needed to, and understanding the corrections we needed to make during the week to make sure that we’re playing at a high level."

There are bigger challenges ahead, starting Sunday in Germany against the Patriots. Ben Johnson and the Bears loom on Thanksgiving. We will find out for real over the next couple months what this defense and these linebackers are made of without Jack Campbell. Losing him was crushing, "but it's made us so much closer in understanding that it’s going to take everybody in that room from here on out," said Nowaske.

"And we’re ready for it."

Hamilton always took pride in being a smart player. It's why so many of his coaches told him along the way that he would one day be a coach himself. He didn't buy it: "I thought I was gonna sign a $100 million deal and go back to Sweet Home Alabama," he said. "God had other plans."

Jack Campbell signed his deal and went home to the football field. Only time will tell if he ever returns. Within the walls of the Lions' facility, Hamilton and the linebackers are making sure he never left.