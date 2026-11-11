

Jon Jansen and Jim Costa unveil this week’s "Power Surge" NFL rankings following a chaotic trade deadline and a wild Week 9 slate. With all top six teams winning over the weekend, the crew breaks down the reshuffling near the top—including why the 49ers remain the clear team to beat after landing Keenan Allen and DeForest Buckner, how the Jaguars and Broncos continue their surge into the top four, and why Chicago dropped slightly despite beating Tampa Bay.