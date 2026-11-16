While Aidan Hutchinson has received plenty of scorn for his sack celebration that led to his torn ACL in the Lions' win over the Patriots, the celebration might not be entirely to blame.

According to one player on the other side, the slick soccer field in Germany didn't help. Hutchinson injured his knee on the same play that Drake Maye reportedly fractured his ankle. Patriots starting offensive tackle Morgan Moses also suffered a knee injury before returning to action, while several other players frequently lost their footing over the course of the game.

"I just feel like just playing on that surface, and not even just Drake getting hurt, but Big Mo getting hurt, Aidan Hutchinson on their team getting hurt, it was bad. It's probably the worst game I ever played," said Patriots star defensive tackle Milton Williams, via Mass Live. "Just every advantage I got on the football field got immediately taken away from me ... But like I said, they played on it, too. They was out there slipping, sliding too."

The natural grass at Allianz Arena, home of the soccer club Bayern Munich, was thin -- like most soccer pitches -- and especially slick due to the wet conditions in Munich.

When Hutchinson leapt into the air in his typical sack celebration and landed on both feet, his right knee buckled upon impact. How much the field is to blame won't ever be fully known, but Hutchinson has done the same celebration countless times on grass and turf in NFL stadiums in the United States without incident.

"Two top players in this league, probably got season-ending injuries playing on that [field]. It was bad," Williams said, via the Boston Herald.