For too long, the Red Wings have been the nail. They've finally added a hammer.

Detroit has acquired bruising forward Keegan Kolesar from the Golden Knights in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2029 and a seventh-rounder in 2027.

The 6'2 Kolesar is third in the NHL in hits over the last five seasons, tallying well over 200 each year. He won't chip in much offense -- averaging eight goals per season over that stretch -- but he's been a bottom-six mainstay on a number of good teams for Vegas, including two that reached the Stanley Cup final and one that won it.

Kolesar will add some of the heaviness and physicality that the Red Wings have been noticeably lacking. Detroit was 29th in the NHL in hits and fights last season. Their leader in hits was second-year forward Marco Kasper, with 186. Kolesar had 270 for Vegas.

Their leader in fights was departed defenseman Travis Hamonic, with three. They had 11 as a team. Kolesar dropped the gloves five times himself, four more than any returning Red Wings player.

In addition, Kolesar had six goals and 17 points in 82 games and played in all but one of the Golden Knights' playoff games on their run to the Cup finals.

The 29-year-old is signed for two more seasons at $2.5 million per year.