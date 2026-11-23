The Dylan Larkin saga is over.

The Red Wings have traded their former captain to the Canadiens in exchange for a package of players and picks headlined by top forward prospect Michael Hage and two first-round picks.

The Red Wings also acquired forward Kirby Dach and goalie Samuel Montembeault in the trade, plus a second-round pick next year and a fourth-rounder in 2028, while sending Montreal a second-rounder in 2028 and a third-rounder in 2027. The first-round picks for Detroit come in 2027 and 2029.

The Canadiens were not on Larkin's reported 10-team trade list, but he approved the trade to play for a contender. Montreal is third in the Atlantic and coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. After a game at the Bell Centre earlier this season where the fans were chanting "We Want Lar-kin!", Larkin called it "the best atmosphere in hockey."

Hage is the big get for the Red Wings, a first-round pick of the Canadiens in 2024 who's considered one of the best center prospects in the game. He's currently in his third season at Michigan, leading the country in scoring with 26 points in 13 games.

"The pace, skill and playmaking continue to stand out, but he’s rounding closer and closer to NHL form in other areas too," per a recent report from The Athletic. "The Canadiens will either have to make room for him or trade him to a team that can."

They chose the latter. Hage, an Ontario native, will likely debut for the Red Wings later this season once Michigan's season ends. He doesn't turn 21 until April.

Dach, the third overall pick in 2019, hasn't lived up to the hype in the NHL. He's spent the past five seasons with the Canadiens after starting his career with the Blackhawks. A 6'4 forward who can play center, Dach has two goals and eight points in 22 games this season. He will likely fill a bottom-six role for Detroit.

Montembeault, 30, was Montreal's starting goalie two years ago when he had a 2.82 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. His performance dipped last year and he's yet to play this year due to a lower-body injury, though he's nearing a return.

Larkin heads to Montreal after forfeiting more than $1 million in salary while suspended by the Red Wings for sitting out games, waiting for his trade request to be met.

He will make his return to Detroit when the Canadiens come to Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 18, then again on March 20. The Red Wings also visit the Habs on March 28.