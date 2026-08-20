With each practice, Sam LaPorta was looking more and more like himself. The Pro Bowl tight end for the Lions was returning to form after undergoing season-ending back surgery last November.

Now he's down again. The Lions are hoping it won't be for a while.

"Sam, the other night, he got hit in the hip and it just flared up a little bit, it’s a little aggravated," Dan Campbell said Thursday. "But we feel good long term about him. We’re resting for a little bit here and letting it calm down."

Asked if LaPorta's absence could linger into the season, "I don’t know," said Campbell. "I don’t know. I feel like we’ll be OK, but I don’t know."

LaPorta apparently suffered the injury in Monday night's scrimmage.

Brad Holmes and the Lions have expressed their interest in extending LaPorta, who's entering his contract season. But they likely want to see him back in game action before taking that step.