Sione Vaki Steps Up! Lions’ Running Game Shines + Champ & Chump of the Weekend | Karsch & Anderson

Sione Vaki Steps Up! Lions’ Running Game Shines + Champ & Chump of the Weekend | Karsch & Anderson


Doug Karsch, Scott Anderson, and producer Khang break down a thrilling Victory Monday on Karsch & Anderson following the Detroit Lions' hard-fought win over the Minnesota Vikings!

The guys dive deep into the running game's resurgence, highlighting Sione Vaki's pivotal fourth-quarter carries and pass protection alongside Jahmyr Gibbs' explosive workload. Plus, the guys hand out their "Champ and Chump of the Weekend," debate the Big Ten's national title contenders.

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