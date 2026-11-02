Sione Vaki Steps Up! Lions’ Running Game Shines + Champ & Chump of the Weekend | Karsch & Anderson
Doug Karsch, Scott Anderson, and producer Khang break down a thrilling Victory Monday on Karsch & Anderson following the Detroit Lions' hard-fought win over the Minnesota Vikings!
The guys dive deep into the running game's resurgence, highlighting Sione Vaki's pivotal fourth-quarter carries and pass protection alongside Jahmyr Gibbs' explosive workload. Plus, the guys hand out their "Champ and Chump of the Weekend," debate the Big Ten's national title contenders.