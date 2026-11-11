The Tigers aren't wasting time trying to build a better bullpen.

Detroit was the first team to strike in free agency this offseason, reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal with veteran reliever Emilio Pagan.

Pagan converted 25 of 28 save opportunities for the Reds last season, 10th in the majors among relievers with at least 25 opportunities. He finished with a 3.38 ERA and about a strikeout per inning in 45 games, but was dominant in the final three months after recovering from a serious hamstring injury in May for which he had to be carted off the mound.

He returned in July and had a 1.88 ERA over his final 30 games.

The Tigers' bullpen was their fatal flaw. They had as many blown saves as saves. Their save percentage was the second worst in the majors. Their 32 blown saves were the second most. Their bullpen had the worst high leverage rating in the majors.

Their relievers also ranked toward the bottom of the bigs in strikeout rate and whiff rate. Pagan, a 35-year-old righty, doesn't have an overpowering arm, but has typically generated a steady rate of swings and misses while keeping the walks low. On the flip side, he's been prone to homers.

The Tigers recently declined their 2027 option on Kenley Jansen, the veteran reliever they signed last winter who gave up several costly homers late in games while serving as Detroit's primary closer.

They picked up their option on Drew Anderson, who pitched better in the rotation than he did out of the bullpen. They will also bring back Kyle Finnegan, whose 10 blown saves were tied for the most in the majors, and will likely re-sign Will Vest, who struggled last year before undergoing season-ending surgeries on his elbow and hip.

Scott Harris is hoping that younger arms like Drew Sommers, who ranked toward the top of the majors last season in strikeout rate, will also help stabilize the back of Detroit's bullpen.