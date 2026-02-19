The Tigers unveiled new alternate uniforms Thursday that both honor their past and push boldly into the future.

After developing hundreds of different concepts over an 18-month design process and weighing feedback from players, fans and members of the front office, the Tigers came up with a couple "fresh takes on Detroit classics."

The home alternates are orange with the Olde English 'D' in navy blue on the chest and white pants, while the road alternates are navy blue with the Detroit script in orange across the chest and grey pants. Both uniforms will be worn with a new navy cap with an orange Olde English D and an orange bill, a style that harkens back to the 1990s.

Both jerseys recall the 1984 World Champion Tigers, from the V-necks and the three-color striping on the sleeves to a new circular sleeve patch inspired by the Tigers logo from 1961 to 1993.

Photo credit Detroit Tigers



The Tigers were formerly one of two MLB teams, along with the Yankees, that didn't have an alternate uniform (excluding the City Connects, unveiled in 2024). Per the Tigers, the opinion of the fans was clear: "They want alternate uniforms."

"We believe it’s important to ask fans what matters to them, and constantly hear responses centered around getting more creative with merchandise, exploring alternate jerseys, incorporating more elements from uniforms worn by the 1984 team, and steering into the color orange," said Ilitch Sports + Entertainment president and CEO Ryan Gustafson."

"We also engaged players throughout the process, getting their feedback surrounding what they'd feel authentic wearing on the field," the club said.

Photo credit Detroit Tigers



The Tigers will still wear their black and royal blue City Connects this season, but less frequently than in the past. They will debut their new alternates in spring training games, which start this weekend, and mix them in throughout the season.

Both alternates will be available for purchase starting Friday in the D Shop in both Detroit and Lakeland and starting online this Sunday the 22nd.