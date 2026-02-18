97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM), an Audacy station in Detroit, announces a multi-year extension of its broadcast partnership with the Detroit Lions. The station will continue as the team’s radio home, broadcasting all pre-, regular and post-season games.

“In Detroit, the Lions represent our resilience and our pride. We are honored to extend our long-standing partnership with the team, serving as the bridge between the field and the fans,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Detroit. “This extension underscores our deep commitment to the team and to delivering the most authentic and highest quality game-day experience to the dedicated Lions fans across the region and beyond.”

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with 97.1 The Ticket as the radio home of Detroit Lions football,” said Rod Wood, President and CEO, Lions. “This is a partnership that ensures a strong connection to our fans through the most prominent sports station in the area for years to come.”

As part of the partnership, the station will continue to air the “Lions Review Show” hosted by play-by-play voice for the Lions Radio Network, Dan Miller and 97.1 The Ticket hosts Will Burchfield and Bob Wojnowski. The show airs on Mondays in-season from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET starting August 31.

Throughout the season, guests, including starting quarterback Jared Goff and Head Coach Dan Campbell, will make weekly appearances on the morning and midday shows. “Costa & Jansen with Heather” can be heard 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET and “The Karsch & Anderson Show” airs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Listeners can tune in to 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) in Detroit on air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website.

