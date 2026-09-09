Alex DeBrincat orchestrated a trade to the Red Wings in the summer of 2023 to return to his roots and play for his hometown team. Teaming up with Dylan Larkin was a bonus. Now Larkin wants out.

"I think sometimes in life you've got to make decisions for yourself. If that's the case, and he feels the need to still be out, then that's his decision," DeBrincat said Wednesday at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour, via ESPN. "Coming to Detroit, he really made me feel welcome and is obviously a great player."

The Red Wings' captain requested a trade after the team's 10th straight season missing the playoffs, only he's yet to be traded as the start of training camp looms. The organization, meanwhile, has no one in place to even make a decision on Larkin after Steve Yzerman was removed as GM.

There's a growing possibility that Larkin will be on the roster when camp opens for the Red Wings on Sept. 17 at Little Caesars Arena, which could make for an awkward situation after he turned his back on the team.

But DeBrincat says the Red Wings would welcome Larkin back.

"He makes our team better and I'm more than happy to have him as a teammate," said DeBrincat.

DeBrincat acknowledged that Larkin's trade request "sucks." His departure would leave the Red Wings without a No. 1 center entering a season in which they're desperate to end their franchise-worst playoff drought. They're unlikely, at this point, to get anyone of similar stature in return in a trade.

"But it doesn’t really change what we think of him," DeBrincat said, via Daily Faceoff. "He’s still a great player, he’s been a great friend and a great teammate to me, and we obviously love him here. It's up to him to answer what's next. But for us, I think it’s all the same: we're happy to see him at the rink and happy to get started.”

DeBrincat, 28, is facing an uncertain future of his own in Detroit. He's entering the last year of his contract and due a substantial raise on his next deal on the heels of a 41-goal season. He's tied for fifth in the NHL in goals (80) over the last two seasons with Jason Robertson and Kyle Connor, both of whom are making $12 million per year. DeBrincat is at $7.9 million.

It was a priority for the Red Wings to extend him this summer before the shakeup in the front office and search for new leadership. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer if they don't get something done.

DeBrincat would like to stay, independent of Larkin's fate.

"When a new GM (is announced), I’m sure there’s going to be some conversations, but as of right now, my opinion hasn’t changed. I love playing for the Red Wings," DeBrincat said, via NHL.com. "I love wearing that jersey and battling with those guys out there. My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit."