When he wrapped up the Pistons' best season in nearly two decades, Trajan Langdon couldn't say enough good things last week about Ausar Thompson.

"He was big-time," Langdon said. "I think he took a huge step last year. As the season went on you saw how much he impacted the game on both ends of the floor. He put a lot of time into his offensive game last summer. He’ll do the same this summer and I think he’ll come back with more confidence. But remember, last year wasn’t a full season for him, so getting a full season under his belt and now being able to work a full summer — he worked last summer but it wasn’t like he’s going to this year. We won’t have as many restrictions on him this summer as he had last summer, so he’s going to be able to go out and do some serious work, and I know he’s excited about that.

"But you’re not going to have to worry about AT putting in work and competing. That’s one thing about him. He competes at a high level, he’s team first, he’s going to put in the work, and he’s going to listen to the best way to put in the work. We’re excited about our future with him."

Thompson missed the end of his rookie season and the first month of last season due to blood clots. He's been a defensive menace since being cleared to return in November of 2024, drawing comparisons to Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman for his length, quickness and sheer relentlessness. On Monday, Thompson became the first Piston to be named first-team All-Defense since another Hall of Famer and franchise great, Ben Wallace in 2005-06.

What's next? A payday, likely this summer.

Thompson, 23, is eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension with the Pistons on July 6. And ESPN's NBA insider Bobby Marks projects that deal to be worth $162 million over five years, using Jaden McDaniels of the Timberwolves as a comparison.

McDaniels, a first-round pick (28th overall) in 2020, signed a five-year, $136 million extension with Minnesota in October of his fourth NBA season, on his way to being named All-Defense (second team) for the first time in his career. McDaniels isn't as elite a defender as Thompson, but he's a better shooter (36 percent from three).

Thompson, the fifth overall pick in 2023, is coming off the best season of his young career, finishing third for Defensive Player of the Year to Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Thunder. He remains limited offensively given his struggles as a shooter, but his impact on the other end of the floor is enough to invest in alone.