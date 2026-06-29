Monday was a successful day in court for Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

While a Hillsborough County (Florida) judge found probable cause for Arnold to face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, the judge denied the prosecution's motion for Arnold to be held without bond like the other six defendants in the case.

Arnold's bond was set at $1 million, with the following conditions:

Arnold is not allowed contact with the six co-defendants or the witnesses in the case

He must surrender his passport within 48 hours

He must be confined to house arrest, except when he leaves to practice or play for the Lions, or to make court-related appearances or legal appointments

The prosecution requested that Arnold wear a GPS tracking device around his ankle, but the judge denied it after Arnold's attorneys argued that he would not be able to play football with such a device.

Arnold, a first-round draft pick of the Lions in 2024, turned himself in to the Tampa Police Department last Wednesday night after he was accused of being the "primary conspirator" of a plot in which three victims were kidnapped, held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped, in retaliation for more than $250,000 worth of property that was stolen from Arnold's rental property in Florida.

Arnold, who faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison, said in a statement from his representation that he "categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence."

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations," said Denise White of EAG Sports Management. "Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”