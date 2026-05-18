The Cavaliers entered Game 7 with a simple idea: Don't let Ausar Thompson wreck it. After Thompson's defense helped the Pistons win Game 6 in Cleveland, the Cavaliers weren't about to fall into the same trap with their season on the line.

Cleveland's starting backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden combined for just one turnover in Game 7 after committing 11 in Game 6 -- four of them forced in the first half by Thompson as the Pistons built a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

"That was part of the start we were talking about: we can’t turn it over four times in the first five minutes. It just gets them going," said Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson after his team's dominant performance in Game 7. "I do think the tactical adjustment we made was avoiding Thompson. We were just like, if he’s near the ball, throw it to someone else. And I’ve never experienced that in the NBA. Is this guy the best (on-ball defender?) Him and his brother, I guess.

"I’ve never seen anything like it, where even if you have a great player with the ball and (Thompson) is on him, pass it to someone else. We had Evan (Mobley) handle it more than ever this series because of Thompson. And they have other good defenders, too. But that was huge, not turning it over."

Thompson did not generate a steal in Game 7, for just the second time in Detroit's 14-game run in the playoffs. The other was Game 3 in Cleveland, another win for the Cavs. When Thompson was held without a steal this season, playoffs included, the Pistons were 4-7. They were 67-27 in all other games.

"We let them hit us first, which we don’t normally do, especially in an elimination game, which you never want to do," Thompson told reporters in the wake of Game 7. "But they came out fighting, they came out crashing, they came out physical. We don’t want to put ourselves in the position just to match that. We want them to have to try to match it."

Thompson said the Pistons have to "let it hurt, let it sting -- and just get better."

"Everybody, not only as a team but individually, what can we do to be better next year, help each other out? That’s my focus, starting now," he said. "The loss hurts. But just learn from it."

And the dejection that came with Sunday's defeat?

"I’m not forgetting it," Thompson said with a smile. "That series felt personal, so I’m not forgetting it. I’ll remember.”