Chris Ilitch was on hand for the Red Wings' season-opener last Friday night, a shutout loss to the Rangers during which the fans at Little Caesars Arena chanted "Sell The Team!!"

The Red Wings have a place-holder at GM after moving on months ago from Steve Yzerman, a tarnished ex-captain with an outstanding trade request, and a top-pair defenseman without a contract who's back home in Sweden and is reportedly inclined to be traded himself. Just for starters.

You can understand the anger on the part of the fans, which is still better than apathy. Ilitch, in a statement released Monday on his LinkedIn profile, said he met with such fans before the season-opener to express his gratitude for their loyalty. It's unclear how many he met with, or how they responded.

"A century of hockey, and more Stanley Cup wins than any other American NHL team, only happens with dedication and resilience," Ilitch said. "That Red Wings spirit is a constant through the seasons, from the coaches and players to the arena staff and of course, generations of fans. I enjoyed visiting with many of them before the game to thank them for their part in our story and continuing it forward."



"At the same time," said Ilitch, "I recognize fan frustrations. I get it and certainly feel the same."

Ilitch went on to say that as the franchise embarks on its 101st season, "I remain focused on building the championship-level organization that our Red Wings family and fans deserve."

The Red Wings have dropped their first two games, both on home ice.

They're back in action Tuesday night at LCA against the Senators. Dylan Larkin, who was booed lustily during pregame player introductions last Friday night, could be making his season debut.

