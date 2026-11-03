As the famous meme goes, they had us in the first half, I'm not gonna lie.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki averaged about three yards per carry on their first 15 runs against the Vikings. Jared Goff was under constant duress. Minnesota's defense was living up to every bit of the hype. Had it not been for an interception by D.J. Reed late in the second quarter that gave the offense a short field, the Lions likely would have gone to the locker room with three points -- tied for their fewest in the first half since last year's season-opener at Lambeau.

Detroit's first run of the second half went for eight yards. With the Lions in 13 personnel, Jahmyr Gibbs darted through the right side behind Tate Ratledge and Blake Miller, plus tight ends Tyler Conklin and Brock Wright. This would be a sign of things to come.

On the first carry of their next next drive, the Lions put Wright and Sam LaPorta side by side in the backfield in front of Gibbs. This time, Juice Scruggs, Christian Mahogany and Penei Sewell got the initial push up front, and Gibbs followed Wright for 11 yards up the middle. Gibbs closed the drive with a 30-yard dash to the end zone again out of 12 personnel, with Wright laying the lead block on a defensive lineman up the gut, as Scruggs, Ratledge and Miller sealed off the right side of the line and Sewell took care of the left.

They were starting to roll.

"It's such a problematic defense that is playing top tier, arguably the best defense in the league right now," Dan Campbell said after the game. "And the issues they cause, particularly when you're in known passing downs, they force you to pass ... So that was the key offensively: we knew going into this we had to be able to run the football. And we did. We actually gained strength in the fourth quarter."

Did they ever. With the game on the line, Detroit's offense morphed into the monster that ran roughshod over the NFL in 2023 and 2024. The rushing attack was as crushing as it was creative, as detailed as it was downhill. It wasn't always perfect -- doesn't have to be when you have Jahmyr Gibbs -- but it was mostly unstoppable.

The Lions got the ball trailing 15-12 with under nine minutes to play. On the first play, they ran to the right and the Vikings actually had it killed when defensive tackle Jalen Redmond got off a block and corner Byron Murphy blitzed off the backside. They converged on Gibbs in the backfield, but Gibbs ducked out of Redmond's tackle, reversed his field and raced past Murphy around the left side for 17 yards. Gibbs' best block on the play came from none other than Goff, who sprinted upfield and threw a shoulder into Josh Metellus that was so surprising it knocked the safety to the turf.

"Listen," Campbell said with a chuckle on 97.1 The Ticket, "that’s Goff doing his own deal there. That’s Goff going rogue. You hold your breath sometimes, some coaches more than others, but man, that was him. We knew where this game was gonna go and what we were gonna have to lean on, and the run game became a big part of it, and I think his instincts took over, like, 'Man I’m gonna help out where I can help out.' "For whatever it is or isn’t, that’s the type of teammate he is."

While we're here, that was Goff's second block on Metellus -- a highly physical safety -- and his third downfield block of the game. He also raced into action on Gibbs' touchdown to get a piece of safety Harrison Smith and clear Gibbs' final steps to the end zone. Goff was proud of himself for the Metellus block, in particular, calling it "a big collision," albeit one where he put his right shoulder in harm's way.

"He was not treating me like a quarterback, as he shouldn’t," Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket. "He was out there on the perimeter and he was really trying to get me and I felt like it was an even fight … I don’t hope to make a living out of it, but when Gibbs cuts back like that, I gotta do something."

Detroit's next two runs on the drive went for 12 yards and 10, both with Vaki in 13 personnel. On the first, Vaki shook off a tackle around his ankles when LaPorta missed his block on the edge, then followed Sewell, Mahogany and Scruggs through the left side. On the second, Vaki ran right through linebacker Eric Wilson after Wilson shed Sewell's block, then made Metellus miss in the second level.

Campbell told Vaki last week that the Lions would need him. He responded with 65 yards on 11 carries in easily his best game as a Lion. Pound for pound one of the strongest players on the team, Vaki gave the ground game a physical element it's been missing since the departure of David Montgomery, and lightened Gibbs' load against a bruising opponent.

"He's a physical person," said Mahogany, Vaki's 2024 draft mate. "You always appreciate when guys make you look better than the play itself, because every play is pretty much judged on (the result), but Vaki was creating stuff on his own. Sometimes that’s what it’s gonna be. It’s not always going to be perfect, wide-open lanes. He’s a good back, a great back, he does a lot for us, and I’m glad he finally got to showcase his rushing ability."

The Lions went back to Gibbs on the next two runs. With fresh legs after a few snaps off, Gibbs ripped off back to back gains of nine yards, both out of 12 personnel. The Lions used the "full house" or "sidecar" look on the first, with Gibbs running behind Wright and LaPorta as Ratledge and Miller opened a huge hole up the middle.

The tight ends weren't as effective on the second run, but Ratledge and Miller again paved a lane through the middle. Gibbs used some fancy footwork to work his way through traffic and then surge into the second level. He came up stomping and flexing his arms in celebration.

"I think it was just a matter of time," said Ratledge. "We were close on some runs (earlier in the game). Going to the sideline we knew that one was due to break at some point, just watching the pictures on the iPad. But you give a lot of credit to Zero over there. He makes something happen when there's not a lot to work with. He makes us look good."

Gibbs, indeed, forced a career-high 10 missed tackles against the Vikings, per PFF. He's forced 51 through seven games, most in the NFL. His career high in missed tackles forced in season is 65. He's currently on pace for ... 123. To put that into perspective, last year's leader in missed tackles forced was Bijan Robinson, with 86. One of the best players in the NFL -- maybe the best -- continues to get better.

"I don’t know if I even need to speak on Gibbs," Campbell said Tuesday. "He’s such a rare, special player."

The Lions finished that drive with a fake to Gibbs that drew both linebackers toward the line of scrimmage -- there's the value of a consistent rushing attack -- and a perfect pass from Goff to Jameson Williams in the back of the end zone. Williams left Smith in the dust and made a hands catch at top speed while tapping both feet in bounds to put the Lions back in front.

Campbell knew it was going to take a lot to best Brian Flores' defense. But the Lions had done it four times before, with a sharp play-caller in Ben Johnson and a strong offensive line anchored by a smart, physical center in Frank Ragnow.

The tables turned in Flores' favor last year when Johnson was replaced by John Morton and later Campbell himself, and Ragnow was replaced by Graham Glasgow and later Kingsley Eguakun. In their two games against the Vikings, the Lions averaged 2.6 yards per carry (133 yards on 50 attempts), while Goff was sacked 10 times.

This time, Drew Petzing had answers for Flores. And the offensive line flexed its muscles. Scruggs was strong in the run game after replacing the injured Cade Mays in the first half. With all the pressure the Vikings bring comes a lot of movement up front, and "we were just a little off" early in the game," said Campbell, "our combination blocks, our footwork, got overextended. And there were a couple of missed targets."

"We put a ton on our offensive line and Goff this week in the run game. I mean, a ton. It was high, high volume because we knew we needed it. And with that, you're going to stress yourself a little bit, but we needed to be able to do that. You can't just sit there and do the same stuff against this defense. You have to throw in some wrinkles. So a lot of it was just, ‘Alright, man, settle down. This is how it's coming. This is how it's being played. Here's the opponent. Let's work a little bit tighter here together.' And we settled in," said Campbell.

Going into the game, Ratledge said the offensive line had the mentality "that if we got the ball last, we were gonna end it ... When you get late into games like that and you don't want them getting the ball back, you know you gotta be able to run it." The Vikings punted to the Lions with three minutes to play, trusting their vaunted defense to get a stop, and did not see the ball again."

While Minnesota looked exhausted on the final drive of the game, the Lions kept surging off the ball. Gibbs kicked it off with 14 yards to the left out of 13 personnel, running behind Scruggs, Mahogany, Sewell, LaPorta and Conklin all at once. The Vikings blitzed a corner off the backside, like the Packers did the week prior when they stuffed Gibbs on fourth down late in the game. But this play was faster to develop, blocked cleanly on the edge by Sewell and two tight ends, and Gibbs beat the corner out of the backfield and around the edge.

Gibbs was tackled along the Lions' sideline. He came up flexing and staring at Campbell and assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery as if to say, Give it to me again. They did, running the same play with the same result, Gibbs outracing the backside corner for eight more yards around the left edge. They ran the play again on the next snap, except here was a wrinkle: Goff turned around and handed the ball to LaPorta, who rumbled up the middle for a first down.

The run game, said Campbell, "was the right recipe. I was proud of Hank Fraley and those guys. Seriously, it was just so good, man. And Drew did a hell of a job calling the game."

At that point, the Lions needed one more first down to seal it. Gibbs ripped off six yards to the right, running behind all three tight ends, then Vaki churned out three up the middle. On 3rd and 1, Goff surged over the line on a sneak, powered by Scruggs, Mahogany and Sewell. Ballgame.

The Lions finished with 230 yards on the ground, their most in regulation since 2022 and their second most in six seasons under Campbell. And it came against the best defense in the NFL. It was the second most prolific rushing performance against the Vikings in four seasons under Flores and the most prolific in the last three years.

"Shoutout to the O-line, tight ends, man," said Amon-Ra St. Brown. "230 yards rushing against a defense like that is impressive. We said all week we wanted to have over 200 yards rushing, and we did that. So, hats off to that O-line, man, they’re amazing. We can’t do nothin on offense without them."

The Lions just wore the Vikings out. Gibbs and Vaki averaged 8.4 yards per carry in the second half, almost 10 on the final two drives. The Vikings had allowed just six runs of 10-plus yards in their prior four games combined. They allowed 10 such runs to the Lions.

It was tough sledding early on, but the Lions stuck with it, leaned hard on their offensive line, called on their tight ends to alleviate pressure up the middle, and ultimately ran their way to their best win of the season. They also did away with using Larry Borom as an extra offensive lineman in jumbo packages that weren't working, instead relying more on their tight ends.

"Our defense was able to keep us in that game while we just continued to pick away a little bit, and when we could lean on (the run) and get a real good handle on it, a good feel of it, adjust and let our runners so, good things happen," said Campbell. "You have to be able to do that. You want to be a good team, you want to have a chance to go where you want to go, you better be able to run the ball in critical (moments) and in games where sometimes nothing else is gonna go your way. That’s a step in the right direction."

A violent, dynamic step, at that.