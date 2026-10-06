The Lions have been loose on tight ends.

In Week 1, Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant of the Saints combined for seven catches, 87 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox of the Bills combined for nine catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 3, Kenyon Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods of the Jets combined for 13 catches, 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions finally got a lid on things in Week 4, holding the Panthers' tight ends to 56 yards and keeping them out of the end zone. But all told, Detroit has surrendered the most catches (37), second most yards (407) and most touchdowns (6) in the NFL to tight ends this year.

Next up: Trey McBride.

The All-Pro tight end for the Cardinals leads his position through four games with 33 catches, for 242 yards and two touchdowns. And forget the position. McBride was simply one of the best-catchers in the NFL last season, second to only Puka Nacua with 126 receptions -- the single-season record for a tight end. He was also sixth in receiving yards (1,239) and tied for second in touchdowns (11).

How do the Lions corral him this Sunday in Arizona?

"You know what I want?" Dan Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "I want somebody to come in tomorrow and say, 'I want McBride.' That’s what I want. I want to know who that’s going to be on our defense."

Who does Campbell want it to be?

"Anybody," he said.

That's a direct challenge from the head coach to his players, particularly his linebackers. While the corners and safeties are also involved in defending tight ends, it's a job that primarily falls to Detroit's linebackers corps of Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske and Malcolm Rodriguez. Rookie Jimmy Rolder is starting to get some playing time as well.

Detroit's top six tight ends this season -- those five plus Devin White, who's been scratched the last two games -- have allowed 40 catches on 47 targets (85 percent) for 358 yards and three touchdowns, per PFF. The bulk of that damage has come against Campbell and Barnes, because they've played the bulk of the snaps.

This was part of the risk in letting Alex Anzalone walk. He was Detroit's best cover linebacker. He allowed a completion percentage in coverage last year of 65.6, tied with Pro Bowler Zack Baun for second among linebackers who played at least half their team's defensive snaps. He allowed a passer rating in coverage of 88.8, which ranked 10th. Campbell and Barnes ranked 37th and 39th, respectively, in passer rating against.

Anzalone, it should be said, has not played as well in the first season of his two-year, $17 million deal with the Bucs, who are 0-4. He's allowed 15 completions on 16 targets in coverage, per PFF. His career-low coverage grade of 38.2 ranks third to last among 75 qualified linebackers.

The Lions, meanwhile, are playing a different scheme in year two under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. To wit: a lot more zone. That's meant fewer one-on-one matchups between linebackers and tight ends, though the Lions aren't winning those that come their way. It's also meant swaths of open space in the defense where tight ends are burning them, particularly over the middle.

The gaps in coverage between Detroit's linebackers and safeties have been an invitation for tight ends to feast. They've obliged.

The defense has also fallen victim to pre-snap motion and misdirection plays that have allowed tight ends to run free. Asked to diagnose the problems against the tight ends, Campbell said, "Probably boots, dirty eyes on some stuff, the slam boots, the over routes (behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties), that’s where we’re getting in trouble a little bit. It’s really not man or match coverage."

"Now, we got hit the other day on a third down (against the Panthers). But that’s where a lot of it has been, because we really haven’t played very much man at all. That’s where we gotta be better."

Regarding the play against the Panthers, Campbell is likely referring to the fourth down completion to Darren Waller on a crossing route against backup safety Jalen Mills for an easy first down. Indeed, it's not always the linebackers in coverage. Cornerback Roger McCreary was in great position against Sadiq in Week 2 when Sadiq made a diving catch in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

In time, the return of safety Brian Branch will help. But right now, stopping tight ends falls mostly on the linebackers. So far, they've fallen short.

Trey McBride is waiting. Who's it gonna be?