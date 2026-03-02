A lot of people say a lot of things at the NFL Combine, some of it true, some of it speculative, some of it just fluff.

Lions running back David Montgomery "wants out" of Detroit, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, and "word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return."

It's not a shocking idea given the state of relations between Montgomery and the Lions. Just last week, GM Brad Holmes acknowledged that "we'd love to have him ... but obviously a player has to want to be at a certain place as well," after a season in which Montgomery saw career lows in carries, touches and yards.

"Those conversations are still fluid and we’ll just see how it goes," said Holmes.

Well, on Sunday, Montgomery weighed in on the matter himself. After Fowler's report circulated on social media that Montgomery wants out, Montgomery responded via X, "Damn, DMo told you that?"

This would suggest that Montgomery isn't actually seeking a trade, though Holmes didn't say what he said last week for nothing. Dan Campbell, for his part, said last week that he's given Montgomery his space since the end of the season but that new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing "loves him -- I mean, who wouldn't?"

"This guy is a heck of a back," said Campbell. "We'll just see where everything is at. Certainly, there have been healthy conversations, I'm sure Brad told you guys. All good, man. David's a pro. We'll figure this out."