After two seasons and a national title, Dusty May is done at Michigan.

May has accepted an offer to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, per multiple reports, lured to the NBA by the opportunity to coach a team built around rising star Cooper Flagg.

It comes just a year after May signed an extension at Michigan that was slated to pay him $25.5 million through the 2029-30 season, and a couple months after he agreed to another extension to increase his pay further and secure his future in Ann Arbor.

"We have already reached an agreement," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told fans when the Wolverines raised their national championship banner this spring. "He will be the leader of this basketball team for many years to come."

Now Michigan will be seeking a new leader.

Hired in 2024 to replace Juwan Howard, May led the Wolverines to a 64-13 record over his two seasons in charge and had appeared to position them for perennial contention. He built last season's roster, which went 37-3 and stormed through the NCAA Tournament, primarily via the transfer portal and had another top class of recruits and transfers arriving this fall.

Michigan's incoming class ranks No. 2 in the country, per 247 Sports, headlined by five-star point guard Brandon McCoy Jr. and three top transfers in big men Moustapha Thiam, Jalen Reed and J.P. Estrella. The Wolverines also bring back point guard Elliot Cadeau, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, and a likely future lottery pick in sophomore guard Trey McKenney.

Per new NCAA transfer portal rules, current players on Michigan's roster will have a 15-day window to decide whether to transfer, starting five days after the team's next coach is announced.

May, who also led Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023, rebuffed interest from other universities this offseason, including North Carolina. But he's always had an eye on the pros, waiting for the right opportunity. Now he's making the jump.