Dylan Larkin has played his final game for the Red Wings. Now it's just a matter of where he plays next.

Larkin will not be in the lineup for Detroit's game against the Blackhawks Thursday night, Todd McLellan announced Thursday morning. And from the sounds of it, he won't be back on the ice until he's on a new team. Larkin is not expected to play again until he is traded, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff is expected to release a statement on the situation imminently.

"Dylan Larkin won't play in tonight's game," said McLellan. "Shawn Horcoff will address Dylan's situation."

Larkin requested a trade from the Red Wings early last offseason and has not backed down. In fact, it was reported recently that he expanded his trade list from three teams to 10, a concession on his part to facilitate a deal.

Horcoff and the Red Wings hoped that rejoining his teammates might push Larkin toward reconciliation, but his body language on the ice has made it painfully clear that he wants out. Larkin has looked distant and, at times, disengaged.

At this point, the Red Wings are better served protecting their trade asset than skating a player who wants to be elsewhere.

In recent talks, Larkin's camp communicated to the Red Wings that "Larkin feels he's given the team ample time since his trade request in May to get a deal done. Larkin has had enough, so the decision was made he won't play tonight nor for the foreseeable future, hoping a trade materializes," per Pierre LeBrun.

The Devils, who recently acquired star goalie Connor Hellebuyck from the Jets, are rumored to be Larkin's potential landing spot. Larkin's Team USA teammate and fellow Michigan native, Hellebuyck had requested a trade from Winnipeg to play for a contender.

The Stars, Lightning, Panthers and Hurricanes are also possible suitors for Larkin.

The Red Wings should be able to land a haul for Larkin, one of only three NHL centers who's scored 30 goals each of the last five seasons. The others are Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl.

He's also become a bargain in a league with a rapidly-rising salary cap, with five years remaining on his deal with an $8.7 million cap hit.

The question for Horcoff and the Red Wings is whether they target future assets or players who can offer immediate help. They likely prefer the latter, but the former might yield a better overall return.