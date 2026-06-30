Holy Ship, It's a Giveaway! Enter to win a LIVE Motown Cruise Outing!

Metro Detroit, this is your chance to experience one of the most unique outings of the summer. Michigan Auto Law is giving away two unforgettable experiences aboard a LIVE Motown Cruise featuring great music, incredible views, and time on the water.

Choose which prize you’d like to enter to win:

LIVE Motown Dinner Cruise for 2 Adults

Enjoy an evening cruise featuring live Motown entertainment, dinner, and a memorable night out.

LIVE Motown Lunch Cruise for 4 People

Gather your group and enjoy a daytime cruise experience with live Motown music and waterfront views.

Must be a Michigan resident to enter. This giveaway ends on Monday, July 28th.

***PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT AN AUDACY CONTEST. WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZE FULFILLMENT IS HANDLED BY MICHIGAN AUTO LAW ***