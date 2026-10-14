The Red Wings, these days, are a jumbled jigsaw. But they've secured a critical piece of the puzzle for seven more years.

"Critical," Todd McLellan said after Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals Tuesday night, "is a really good word for him. That shows exactly how important he is to our team and our organization. We need him."

DeBrincat has signed a seven-year, $91 million extension with the Red Wings, the club confirmed Wednesday morning. For DeBrincat, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, it's a richly-deserved payday. For the Wings and interim GM Shawn Horcoff, it's a much-needed dose of good news.

With Dylan Larkin's trade request still hanging over the organization and restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson still unsigned, this is one important piece of business the Red Wings can cross off the list.

It also sends an important message to players both on their roster and around the league that the Red Wings will indeed pay market prices to take care of their own. The Edvinsson saga was -- in some ways still is -- calling that into question. In an era where the players have more power than ever, the last label any team can team afford is 'cheap.' $13 million per year for DeBrincat will help dispel that for Detroit. Edvinsson must be next, even if it costs north of $10 million per year.

DeBrincat arrived in Detroit in 2023 known purely as a goal-scorer, and has grown into one of the more complete wingers in the NHL. He's small but plays with an edge, he creates plays as much as he finishes them, and he's increasingly conscientious in his own end. He went plus-8 last year on a team with a minus-17 goal differential, tops on the team among forwards.

This season, he's driving a line with 21-year-olds Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

And DeBrincat is still filling the net with pucks: His 80 goals over the last two seasons were tied for sixth in the NHL with Jason Robertson and Kyle Connor, both of whom are making $12 million per year.

Some important context: Robertson's deal is a one-year bridge to bring him to the open market next summer, after he reportedly turned down $15 million per year from the Kraken as a restricted free agent in a proposed sign-and-trade this summer. His next deal will almost surely exceed DeBrincat's.

And Connor signed his deal last October, before contracts skyrocketed around the league as the salary cap continues to climb. Winger Kirill Marchenko, for example, just got $12.5 million per year from the Maple Leafs, with one 30-goal season under his belt. DeBrincat has five of them, and has three times topped 40. He had 85 points last season. Marchenko had 67.

DeBrincat turns 29 in December. His new deal will take him through his age-36 season. For comparison, Connor turns 30 in December. His deal -- eight years, $96 million -- takes him through his age-37 season.

The Red Wings are off to a rough start in what will likely be a long season, with the organization in the midst of leadership changes on and off the ice. The Wings don't have a full-time GM after removing Steve Yzerman from the job. They don't have a captain after stripping Larkin of the honor.

And they don't have near enough proven talent to compete with the top teams in the league. Their franchise-worst 10-year playoff drought will almost surely reach 11.

That's why it was so important to lock DeBrincat into their future. They can't afford to let any more talent walk out the door. While the Red Wings have one win and four points through six games, DeBrincat has four goals and eight points.

"I think it’s good," he said of his start, after Detroit's 5-4 OT loss to New Jersey Tuesday night. "I think I have a lot better. Can make some more plays and hit the net a little bit more too, so I don’t think we’re satisfied at all, as a line or individually. I think we can keep going and keep improving."

A Michigan native, DeBrincat angled for a trade from Ottawa to Detroit to play closer to home. He made it clear this summer that he intended to stay: " I love playing for the Red Wings," he said last month. "I love wearing that jersey." It was as much a family decision as a personal one, as much about comfort as competitiveness.

Of course, local roots didn't stop Larkin from asking out. DeBrincat's decision to sign up for seven more years with the Red Wings is a sign that he believes in where they're headed.

And given where his own game has already gone, and where the cap keeps going, there's little reason to believe that this contact will be anything but a win for DeBrincat and Detroit.